the-nanny-star’s-bold-sex-confession

Move over, Mr. Sheffield!

Fran Drescher says she’s happy being single because she has a casual sex partner on speed dial.

“You know I’m kind of dating myself and it’s going quite well. I’m not dating,” she told Page Six at the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket. “I have my gay ex-husband who I love and he fulfils a lot of needs. I have someone on the side who is a friend with benefits.”

The former star of The Nanny says that due to their heavy travel schedule, they see each other about twice a month, and it’s “more than enough.”

“It’s delightful and delicious but I’ve got a big life,” she said.

The best part about their dynamic is she feels she can easily voice her sexual desires.

“(We’re) very comfortable with each other and we have our routine,” she told us. “It’s always the same experience. We really don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t date. What we do, we do great.”

And the actress pulls out all the stops on their nights together.

“He comes over, we hang out and we do the hot tub and I make us some food and we lay in bed and maybe we’ll watch tennis together, whatever it is or a movie,” she said. “We talk, we have good conversations.”

She added with a laugh, “Of course we have sex, and it’s delightful and it keeps me going.”

Drescher did not reveal who the lucky guy was.

She was previously married to Peter Marc Jacobson for 21 years, but he came out as gay when they broke things off in 1999 and have remained close ever since. She was also married to Dr Shiva Ayyadurai from 2014 to 2016.

