the-must-see-films-arriving-in-london-cinemas-this-february

Your guide to what’s hot in London

It’s the biggest month of the year in Hollywood, with the small matter of the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9.

While the eyes of the film world will be looking back at the most acclaimed movies of the past year for the Oscars, there’s plenty of new stuff to check out too.

There are anti-heroes, Korean masterpieces and comedy satires to see across the month, plus a whole lot more.

This is our pick of the five must-see films arriving in London cinemas this February.

Birds of Prey – February 7

Birds Of Prey – Trailer



Suicide Squad was an asbolute mess, but the DC movie did give us one good thing – Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. The supervillain is back in action for the sequel – full name Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). It sees Harley Quinn form an unlikely partnership with heroes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to save Gotham from the terrifying crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Parasite – February 7

Parasite – Trailer



One of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year arrives this month, with Bong Joon-ho’s Palme d’Or-winning Parasite coming to UK cinemas on Feb 7. It’s hot property at this year’s Oscars with nominations including Best Picture, Best International Feature Film and Best Director. The thrilling satire is vitriolic and visceral, following a poor Korean family who illicitly enter the lives of a rich household by claiming to be highly-educated tutors, before stumbling on something they never could have imagined.

The King’s Man – February 14

Kingsman came out of nowhere in 2014 to become one of the most entertaining British action films in years. A 2017 sequel followed, and now director Matthew Vaughan is heading back in time for a prequel. Ralph Fiennes stars in the movie which is set in the early 1900s, and explores the origins of the secret organisation in the lead up to WWI. Expect espionage, epic action and excellent suits.

Greed – February 21





Steve Coogan is donning a ridiculous set of false teeth for this comedy mockumentary about a high-street fashion tycoon – watch the trailer, and take a guess which disgraced businessman it’s based on – from Michael Winterbottom (A Cock and Bull Story, The Trip). Isla Fisher and David Mitchell also star in the film, which along with Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, could be one of the funniest of the year.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire – February 28

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire – Trailer



This alluring French release from director Celine Sciamma transports viewers to 18th century Brittany, following young portrait painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant) who enters into a forbidden affair with her aristocratic subject Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The movie won the Queer Palm at Cannes last year, and the bittersweet romance is winning plaudits after premiering at the London Film Festival in October.​