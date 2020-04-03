the-music-world-shares-heartbroken-reactions-to-bill-withers’-death

During a time when the world is full of bad news, there was even more of it to be had this morning: Soul legend Bill Withers passed away at 81 years old. His career yielded some of the most memorable songs of all time and his influence spanned genres and eras, as evidenced by the eclectic and large grouping of artists who have paid tribute to Withers following his passing.

Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to reminisce about listening to Withers’ music, writing, “Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house.”

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi shared a similar memory, writing, “i lived in northampton, massachusetts for most of 2015 and ‘menagerie’ was the only cd i had in my car for most of that time. some nice memories. bill withers will always be a legend!”

Withers also got some love from classic artists like Charlie Daniels, Foreigner, and Living Colour.

Check out some more reactions to Withers’ passing below.

Bill Withers. RIP. Thanks for all the magic.

— Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 3, 2020

Ask any songwriter in the world and they will tell you Bill Withers was a genius whose life’s work was a gift. Rest in peace. You are beloved.pic.twitter.com/3rbXxVs7jt

— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 3, 2020

R.I.P. Bill Withers 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Super Legend

— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers was such a liekeable guy. Always loved that he was from Slab Fork, WV. Check out doc “Still Bill” my friend Alex Vlack made couple years ago it’s great.

— Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) April 3, 2020