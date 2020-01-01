the-museum-of-hangovers-wants-your-best-drunk-stories

Have you woken up on the first day of 2020 thinking ‘what happened last night?’

Well, try to remember because there is a museum that needs your drunk stories.

The Museum of Hangovers has just opened in Zagreb, Croatia and it’s filled with objects people have stumbled home with after a few drinks.

The museum was created by university student Rino Dubokovic and his girlfriend Roberta Mikelic after the idea came to him while he was having cocktails with friends and they were telling funny stories from previous nights out.

He decided he wanted a collection ‘where all these objects from drunk stories would be exposed together with their stories.’

The museum includes the exhibition of objects from boozy nights out, a gift shop where you can pick up gifts to remind friends of their own drunk stories, including a ‘drunkopoly’ board game, and a section to share your own best and worst hangover experiences.

But don’t worry if you can’t make it all the way to Croatia – they are also collecting anonymous stories online, so if your New Year’s Eve turned out to be a little crazier than planned, let them know.

The museum is open from 11 am to 11 pm every day and it costs €4 (£3.38) to enter, but guests are offered a glass of local brandy on arrival, given ‘beer goggles’ and asked to play darts. If you hit the bullseye, you get free entry to the museum.

The exhibition then takes visitors through the end of a night out experience – they start in the ‘street’ room, where the walls are covered in graffiti, before winding through the room of mirrors that represent storefronts, through a garden and into a messy bedroom.

They are also invited to complete the sentence, ‘I woke up with…’ on a chalkboard.

Although the museum focuses on drinking, the creators say that they do want to do more to highlight the risks of excessive drinking in the future.

They are planning to create a ‘dark room’ exploring the health effects and problems associated with drinking too much, and they do not want visitors to think they are glorifying alcohol.

