the-most-straightforward-lgbtq+-events-and-things-to-pause-in-london-this-february

It’s LGBT+ History Month, after we take into accout the previous and bear an ultimate time the style forward for queerness across the country.

There is plenty to learn and proper as famous to bounce about, with parties, performs, festivals and live art taking put in some unspecified time in the future of London.

Whether you are within the mood for digging out the gladrags and having a dance or taking note of poetry in a historical church, there is one thing to tickle all individuals’s fancy.

Right here are the total biggest queer delights at your fingertips this month.

Home of Satisfaction’s Lov(h)er

New queer initiative Home of Satisfaction brings collectively queer artists for an night time of poetry, ballet, live song and storytelling beneath the Union Chapel’s vaulted ceiling. Azure Antoinette items her unusual e book Lov(h)er, with support and performances from Munroe Bergdorf, pop singer Shura, dancer Bound Johnsey and voguer Symoné. The night time will seemingly be elevating funds for LGBTQ+ charities AKT, London Impartial correct friend and Opening Doors London.

February 22, Union Chapel, N1 2UN, unionchapel.org.uk

Chinese language Arts Now Competition: Queering Now

This night time of film and live efficiency amplifying the voices of Chinese language queer folk takes over Rich Mix as phase of Chinese language Arts Now pageant. Starting up at 6pm and going on to the early hours, the line-up aspects work from filmmaker and activist Fan Popo, go king Whiskey Chow and much-lauded artist Victoria Sin. DJ Chooc Ly will seemingly be getting folk dancing on the afterparty.

February 8, Rich Mix, E1 6LA, richmix.org.uk

Idol: Jamal Gerald

Having grown up in a Catholic Caribbean household, Jamal Gerald would moderately pray to Beyoncé than white Jesus. In Idol, he makes exercise of African diasporic rituals, storytelling and song in his examination of pop custom and Sunless illustration.

February 11-15, The Yard, E9 5EN, theyardtheatre.co.uk

Femmme Fraiche 4th birthday

Elevate a tumbler to queer girls+ night time Femmme Fraiche for his or her fourth birthday at Dalston Superstore. DJs Hannah Holland, Michelle Manetti and Marie Malarie are headlining the basement, while guest DJ Lucia Blayke (founder of Trans Satisfaction) entertains upstairs within the bar.

February 28, Dalston Superstore, E8 2PB, femmmefraiche.com

Odd Bruk

Dance to Afrobeats, Soca and Dancehall at Odd Bruk, settling in to its unusual home in Stratford. Situation up by Akeil Onwukwe-Adamson to be an inclusive procure 22 situation stable from prejudice, the membership night time is specifically for queer and gender non-conforming folk of color.

February 28, the Refreshment Room, E15 4BQ, eventbrite.co.uk

No Sweat

Vicky Moran’s unusual play combines simply experiences and verbatim interview clips to repeat the truth of LGBTQ+ homelessness in London. Situation inner the saunas the place three homeless queer males appreciate refuge, Tristan, Alf and Charlie discuss their battle for recognition. Put up-picture discussions will delve deeper into the points brought up within the play and kind out them.

February 4-29, Pleasance Theatre, N7 9EF, pleasance.co.uk

Dumbledore is So Delighted

Vault Competition is encourage and this year a third of the reveals are LGBTQ+ themed (yay!). Robert Holtom’s Dumbledore Is So Delighted is a coming of age memoir about a time-turning schoolboy, facing bullies, crushes and the indignity of being sorted into Hufflepuff within the *officialHarry Potter quiz. Originate obvious to bear a focal point on at extra of our theatre and comedy suggestions for Vault right here.

February 25, Vault Competition, SE1 7NN, vaultfestival.com

how we like

One more unusual Vault play comes from the hand of playwright Annette Brook. Nigerian glad investigative journalist Babatunde ‘Babs’ Okonkwo has advance to talk over with his lesbian easiest friend Regina ‘Regi’ Abengowe in London. They advance to a dedication to uncover married, hoping to take hang of their partners stable and for Babs to picture the remedy of LGBTQ+ folk in Nigeria.

February 18-23, Vault Competition, SE1 7NN, vaultfestival.com

Odd Lates x Queerstory

Odd Lates returns to Theatre Royal Stratford East for an LGBT+ History Month particular. Queerstory the Musical will pay homage to our queer forebears, with the likes of Josephine Baker, Tallulah Bankhead, Marlene Dietrich, David Bowie and Noël Coward acting onstage.

February 20, Theatre Royal Stratford East, E15 1BN, stratfordeast.com

Man Up

The warmth is on. Man Up – the Glory’s immense go king competitors – is encourage and skimming for any individual to wear the crown. The competition is open for any individual to enter, and heats will jog in some unspecified time in the future of February and March to track down the Next Huge Thing. Supreme year’s winner became as soon as Louis F.U. CK, Evie Fehilly’s highly fine and fully hilarious use-down of Louis CK, so expect to leer go in its truest have: radical, political and boundary-pushing.

Every Wednesday from February 12-April 1, The Glory, E2 8AS, theglory.co