the-most-romantic-stays-in-san-francisco,-including-twinkling-bay-views-and-crackling-fireplaces

It’s easy to see why you might leave your heart in San Francisco: this unreasonably good-looking city is effortlessly romantic. Between charming cable cars rumbling past twinkling bay views, the Golden Gate Bridge at sunset, and fragrant strolls through eucalyptus groves, it’s impossible not to get seduced. The city’s best hotels for couples embrace those natural strengths: be that a boutique hideaway tucked into historic forest, or a luxury landmark’s passion-inducing panoramas. For a quirkier brand of romance, revisit the city’s 1950s bohemia, or a 19th-century ‘painted lady’.
This inn, set at the heart of one of San Francisco’s most spectacular settings, The Presidio national park, is quite possibly one of the city’s most serene places to stay. Featuring just two storeys and 22 rooms, the property feels classically cosy, complemented by a fire pit encircled with more wooden rockers on the patio out back. The small dining room offers daily, complimentary wine and cheese receptions from 5pm-7pm – generous spreads featuring quality items from nearby Napa and Sonoma. Views from the rooms look onto surrounding Presidio forest; top-floor guests can, on a clear day, observe the towers of a certain red bridge.
The hotel is spread over the top 10 floors of one of the city’s tallest buildings, so a stay here feels like living in the clouds. The reception area in particular, with its silver and gold accents, feels swish in a way that’s modern and clean. From here, guests are whizzed in a lift at ear-popping speed to the building’s uppermost floors. All rooms give grand, sweeping views over the city’s greatest landmarks and binoculars are provided to make the most of this. Most impressive is the Bridge to Bridge category with its broad vista that takes in most of the city.
Palace Hotel
San Francisco, California, United States
9
Telegraph expert rating
Over the decades countless Hollywood stars and visiting royalty have slept at The Palace, San Francisco’s most historic hotel. Gorgeous Beaux Arts architectural details mix with contemporary style at this downtown dame and the 600 high-ceilinged rooms are elegantly designed for comfort. The hotel occupies an entire city block, so be prepared to do some walking. The centerpiece is the lustrous Garden Court, where diners and cocktail-drinkers linger underneath Austrian glass chandeliers and a stained-glass dome that lets in sunshine – don’t miss a romantic Saturday afternoon tea here.
This historic hotel occupies a coveted spot atop well-heeled Nob Hill, commanding impressive views of both city and bay. The original building’s exterior resembles a Beaux-Arts palace, with iron lace balconies; the tower building, added in 1962, is more functional. The lobby is classic grande dame: imposing pillars, ornate ceilings, and large, potted palms. Comfort and service are what you’d expect of a Fairmont, while the sunny rooftop garden is an added perk. The hotel’s kitsch tiki Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar dates back to 1945 and is an institution in itself; tropical cocktails are expertly mixed (and strong).
Be charmed by a stay in one of San Francisco’s most lavish Victorian mansions, which is surrounded by other historic ‘Painted Ladies’. The neighbourhood location offers a slice of local life while remaining in easy reach of the main sights. Chateau Tivoli has enjoyed a checkered history. First designed for a shipping magnate in 1890, it went on to become a favoured haunt of early 20th-century opera stars, and in the 1970s was reborn as a New Age training centre. It has since been diligently restored to its Victorian heyday, featuring intricate oak carvings, coloured glass windows and vibrant paintwork. Luisa Tetrazzini Suite is one of the hotel’s most elaborate rooms.
This Edwardian hilltop hideaway, surrounded by the dignified mansions of Pacific Heights, invites guests into the San Francisco high life. An old-fashioned sensibility – actual keys, staff dressed in waistcoats – meets luxurious modern comforts to create something classic, cosy and a cut above. The dining room, open for breakfast and afternoon wine receptions, is a refined affair, with classical music wafting through and fabrics in pale gold. Rooms are classically elegant and have bathrooms with heated floors and vast walk-in showers. Something about the plush carpets, goose-down duvets and fine-bone china gives the irresistible impression of your very own, very posh pied-à-terre.
The Mark Hopkins holds a coveted space atop the city’s tiny Nob Hill, and sports a combination of French château and Spanish Renaissance décor, with original features such as terracotta ornamentation and a working mail slot on every floor. In the rooms expect plush, king-sized beds that are extremely comfortable and cosy, with pillows that you literally sink into. Most offer views of downtown San Francisco, while some higher floors have rooms looking out toward the Golden Gate Bridge. The iconic Top of the Mark cocktail bar on the hotel’s 19th floor hosts live entertainment most nights.
This boutique charmer is steeped in the North Beach neighbourhood’s beatnik history. Facilities are sparse, and rooms err on the smaller side of ‘petite’, but those who appreciate more intimate, offbeat accommodations will love Bohème. Local designer Candra Scott styled the brilliantly boho interiors – walls painted in warm oranges and greens, checked curtains, wicker furniture, and flowers arranged in old wine bottles. It’s like a Beat poet’s apartment, if said Beat poet had actually made any money. Black-and-white photographs hanging in rooms and corridors are the work of a North Beach regular, Jerry Stoll, and capture the neighbourhood’s mid-century jazz and blues scenes.
Contributions by Laura Chubb, Laura Kiniry & Sara Benson