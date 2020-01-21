the-most-romantic-stays-in-san-francisco,-including-twinkling-bay-views-and-crackling-fireplaces

The hotel is spread over the top 10 floors of one of the city’s tallest buildings, so a stay here feels like living in the clouds. The reception area in particular, with its silver and gold accents, feels swish in a way that’s modern and clean. From here, guests are whizzed in a lift at ear-popping speed to the building’s uppermost floors. All rooms give grand, sweeping views over the city’s greatest landmarks and binoculars are provided to make the most of this. Most impressive is the Bridge to Bridge category with its broad vista that takes in most of the city.



