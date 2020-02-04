the-most-romantic-restaurants-in-london

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

What makes a restaurant romantic?

It depends on who you’re asking, but candles, cosy alcoves and booths are a good start — and the presence of a couple of aphrodisiacs on the menu can’t hurt either.

Choosing where to dine on a date can be tricky business, but this shortlist of London’s most romantic restaurants should help.

From classics to lesser-known spots, from high-end “treat yourself” places to restaurants for a more affordable date night, these are the London restaurants where love is in the air. Cue swooning.

Clos Maggiore

It’s been voted London’s most romantic restaurant time and time again, and has the stats to back it up — the restaurant is witness to several marriage proposals each week. The winning formula includes high-end French food, a stellar wine list, slick service, a cosy open fire and a glass roof showing off the starry night sky. What more could you want?

33 King Street, WC2E 8JD, closmaggiore.com

Bob Bob Ricard

(Paul Winch-Furness / Photographe)

This sexy Soho spot is glamorous, fun and endlessly impressive — if not at all cheap. Highlights of the 20s style décor include the “Press For Champagne” button, while the kiev is a must-try from the Russia-meets-Europe menu. So long as a spot of garlic won’t kill the mood, that is.

1 Upper James Street, W1F 9DF, bobbobricard.com

Kitty Fisher’s

Curled up in one of the quaintest corners of St James, Kitty Fisher’s is the perfect bolthole for cosy tête-à-têtes. Candlelit and adorned with period paintings, the Shepherd Market spot revels in the building’s Victorian heritage across its two diminutive dining rooms. The menu is a of elegant but heartwarming treats: the gooey, deeply flavoured Welsh rarebit topped with chilli is neatly portioned for two. Grilling is the name of the game, so plump for a perfectly cooked portion of Iberico presa pork with chargrilled leek and puffs of moreish crackling.

10 Shepherd Market, W1J 7QF, kittyfishers.com

Galvin La Chapelle

This high-ceilinged, architecturally stunning former chapel makes an impressive backdrop for French-minded fine-dining, with doting but not disruptive service sealing the deal. This is romance at its most classic.

35 Spital Square, E1 6DY, galvinrestaurants.com

Park Chinois

Late night serenades, a caviar menu and a dining room drenched in red velvet: dates don’t get much more glamorous than they do at Park Chinois. From the swoon-inducing live band to the bathroom taps shaped like gold swans, this Mayfair Chinese restaurant is an exercise in opulence, styled after the glamorous nightclubs of 1930s Shanghai. Intimate nights can be shared upstairs in the Salon de Chine, while dinner in the downstairs Club Chinois is accompanied by a high-kicking cabaret show – a dead cert for getting all concerned hot under the collar. Indulge in the superior roasted duck and pancakes or splash out on buttery-soft portions of wagyu beef.

17 Berkeley Street, W1J 8EA, parkchinois.com

The London Shell Co.

Go one step further than a waterside view and take your date onto the canal for a scenic boat ride while they tuck into dinner. If the setting wasn’t romantic enough, there are also oysters on the menu – just might want to make sure they don’t get seasick.

The Prince Regent Sheldon Square Central, W2 6PY, londonshellco.com

Boundary Rooftop

Occupying an enviable spot overlooking the City and Shoreditch, Boundary’s rooftop — complete with decking and lemon trees — feels like a slice of the Med in London. Because the weather is unlikely to match its appearance, it’s also entirely weatherproof and heated, allowing for scenic views without the shivers. The menu includes a delicious selection of oysters and fruits de mer as well as mezze and tapas-style sharing plates and grilled meat and fish from the robata grill. As well as access to the main restaurant’s extensive wine list, there’s a dedicated gin & tonic selection as well as aperitivo cocktails.

2-4 Boundary Street, E2 7DD, boundary.london/rooftop

Hutong

Looking to spice things up a bit? Take the romance to another level – or 33 – at the Shard’s sky-high northern Chinese restaurant, where the panoramic views of the city are simply breathtaking. Inside, the restaurant is low-lit, dotted with glowing red lanterns, and intricately decorated with antique wooden panels. Things really heat up when you get to the menu: Sichuan spice peppers most dishes, so it’s aphrodisiac central.

33, The Shard, 31 St Thomas Street, SE1 9RY, hutong.co.uk

Andrew Edmunds

Relaxed but smart with an exceptionally well-priced wine list, Andrew Edmunds is quite rightly a Soho classic. It oozes a romantic old-school charm, especially of an evening when it is tightly packed and lit almost entirely by the wine bottles filled with candles that adorn each table.

46 Lexington Street, W1F 0LP, andrewedmunds.com

Harry’s Bar James St

(John Carey)

There’s a bella notte to be had at the St James site of Harry’s Bar, where the Italian heritage of the original world famous bar can be felt so indulgently that Fellini would be proud. Channelling the cinematic glamour of fifties Italy, Sophia Loren et al look down on diners tucked away in a maze of chestnut leather booths, bevelled mirrors and dark wood panels. The menu is a who’s who of Italian favourites – be sure to snack on the truffle arancini – and the cocktail list is a heady homage to the original Venetian drinking den.

30 -34 James Street, W1U 1ER, harrys-bar.co.uk

Petersham Nurseries

Who said that romantic had to mean low lit, candles and corners? The stunning floral-flanked setting of the greenhouses at Petersham Nurseries offer a loved-up vibe of an entirely different kind and the pretty setting is matched by equally beautiful plates of fresh, seasonal food. A good bet for a lunchtime date, followed by a stroll through Richmond Park or along the river.

Church Lane, Petersham Road, TW10 7AB, petershamnurseries.com

Sketch Lecture Room and Library

Sketch has both style and substance in abundance. While the powder pink Gallery restaurant is more instantly recognisable, it’s dinner in the upstairs Lecture Room and Library that will really wow your other half. Pierre Gagnaire’s food has earned it two Michelin stars (and a dazzling price tag to match), while the dining room boasts red and gold surroundings so sumptuous you’re in danger of falling more in love with the room than your date.

9 Conduit Street, W1S 2XG, sketch.london

The Wolseley

It may be large and bustling rather than intimate, but this exquisite high-octane brasserie from makes for a mighty impressive date place nonetheless. Steak tartare, oysters, shellfish and schnitzels are among the highlights — some of which are more classic aphrodisiacs than others.

160 Piccadilly, W1J 9EB, thewolseley.com

Blanchette

Blanchette is the model of a French country house a step away from the streets of Soho. A seat at the bar is in full view of the art nouveau tiled walls, while the back tables are topped with candles and surrounded by on-the-money does of Provencal shabby chic. You and your date are encouraged to share as you pick through snacks of cheese beignets and croque monsieur, robust meat and fish dishes, and a decadent menu of cheese and honey pairings.

9 D’Arblay Street, W1F 8DR, blanchettesoho.co.uk

Le Pont De La Tour

(Adrian Franklin / D&D London)

This classic French restaurant which majors in seafood has a particularly special feature up its sleeves — breathtaking views of Tower Bridge and the Thames. Obviously you should be gazing into your partner’s eyes for most of the meal, but should that not be the case you won’t be short of somewhere to look.

36D Shad Thames, SE1 2YE, lepontdelatour.co.uk

Wright Brothers

What better for a romantic meal than oysters? And where better to get them than Wright Brothers? The restaurant group also sells wholesale and has its own oyster farm in Cornwall. While the original Borough Market site is cosy and charming — though often packed — the newer South Kensington venue comes complete with the elegant downstairs Mermaid cocktail bar. Because the oysters are fairly good value, you’ll be able to consume more of their aphrodisiac goodness.

Various locations, thewrightbrothers.co.uk

Duck & Waffle

There’s one very obvious reason why Duck & Waffle features in this list — the views. The restaurant is one of the highest in London and it has the impressive outlook to match. That said, there are plenty of other reasons to come. The modern British food is an impressive affair in itself, and given it’s open 24 hours, any time is good for a date.

110 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4AY, duckandwaffle.com

La Poule Au Pot

Featuring rustic stone walls and an abundance of candles, this brasserie delivers a slice of rural France to the streets off Sloane Square. Escargot, steak frites and rabbit in mustard sauce are among the classics served alongside a well-priced all-French wine list.

231 Ebury Street, SW1W 8UT, pouleaupot.co.uk

Rules

Laying claim to the title of London’s oldest restaurant, Rules has character by the bucket load. Cosy up with your date on one of their cosy red banquettes and lose yourselves in a time gone by. Its traditional menu majors on game, while oysters are also a popular choice.

34-35 Maiden Lane, WC2E 7LB, rules.co.uk

Little Social

This smaller off-shoot of Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social offers some of the city’s best European dishes in an intimate though bustling bistro setting. Leather booths, warm lighting and great cocktails will make a date all the more romantic.

5 Pollen Street, W1S 1NE, littlesocial.co.uk

The Ledbury

(Jonathan Thompson)

This isn’t your average date night restaurant — it has two Michelin stars and is considered one of the nation’s very best. But it’s clever but relatively straightforward produce-led plates are sure to woo any dinner guest who fancies the best that money can buy without the pomp often associated with it.

127 Ledbury Road, W11 2AQ, theledbury.com

Le Gavroche

Let’s be clear; this is very much a special occasion kind of a place. Michel Roux Jr’s exquisite French restaurant is unbeatable for old-school fine-dining, but it has two Michelin stars and a price to match.

43 Upper Brook Street, W1K 7QR, le-gavroche.co.uk

Bleeding Heart

Gutsy French classics are served with rustic flair at both the Bleeding Heart bistro and restaurant, with the restaurant upping the level of formality just slightly. Intimate, well-spaced tables ensure you don’t share your date with the table next door while an excellent wine list will ensure you don’t run dry.

4 Bleeding Heart Yard, EC1N 8SJ, bleedingheart.co.uk

Bel Canto

Disclaimer: this is not for everyone and some will hate it. However, if dining while opera singers perform around you sounds like your idea of a romantic evening then this is the place to come. It’s a little intense, very different and the loosely French food is far from the best around — but in all honesty, you and your guest are likely to have a great time that you’ll remember for a long time to come.

67 Bayswater Road, W2 3LG, belcantolondon.co.uk

The cosiest restaurants in London