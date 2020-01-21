the-most-romantic-hotels-in-porto,-including-cosy-fireplaces-and-balconies-overlooking-the-douro

Porto’s stunning historic centre, with its picturesque riverbank restaurants, its bodacious bodegas, and its sublime sunsets over the River Douro, makes it one of Europe’s hottest romantic spots right now. This hand-picked list of holiday hideaways provide just the right mix of enticing allure and soft-quilted luxury. You can go all-out-to-impress with Belle Epoch grandeur in Baixa or old-world largesse in Ribeira, or keep things intimate at one of several small yet elegant hideaways beside the river. Either way, Porto is ready to receive you with open arms.
A small and welcoming riverfront hotel at the heart of Porto’s old town. Interiors are cosy, featuring a stylish, light-filled lounge, which is perfect for kicking back on sofas during the day or enjoying a glass of Portuguese wine in the evening. Guests visiting in summer will also enjoy the lovely little terrace bar. Rooms have no shortage of appealing touches: two have shuttered French doors with Juliet balconies overlooking the Douro. Room Eight has a chandelier under the eaves and the bed in Room Five is built into an inglenook fireplace. The generous all-day continental breakfast is a serious plus for those who want to sleep in.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Push through the revolving door of one of Porto’s oldest hotels and prepare to be whisked away to another era. The classic-style Grande Hotel do Porto has greeted many dignitaries over its lifespan including the Dalai Lama and British Royal family, and conveniently fronts Porto’s main shopping strip. Inside, an opulent theme carries through the common areas via padded armchairs, glittering chandeliers, wide marble columns and heavy red curtains. Settle down in the lounge, which channels the look of a 1920s movie set and has romantic mood lighting. Some of the standard rooms have been redesigned with a mezzanine layout to give a feeling of added spaciousness.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The four-bedroom Canto de Luz is an unsuspecting treasure in uptown Porto. A nondescript door on a traditional street opens up to a sleek, modern guesthouse with a homely touch and personalised service. If the feeling of ‘coming home’ appeals, this is your place. Inside, a glass-topped atrium floods the big central staircase with natural light and illuminates stacks of books and plants draping from railings: the modern finishes and smart styling wouldn’t look out of place in an interior design magazine. Relax in the cosy lounge room with its sofa and fireplace, or the dining room, which extends onto the peaceful back garden. Here you can enjoy a bottle of wine from the honesty bar. High-ceilinged bedrooms are spacious with timber floors and crisp white bed linen.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
The Pestana Porto, set right in the city centre, rises above the famous Café A Brasileira that opened in 1903, retaining the attractive architectural detail of the building. The hotel is divided into six floors, with clean-lined and sleek interiors from Brazilian designer Jaime Morais celebrating the spices that the Portuguese brought back during their Golden Age of Discovery. From cinnamon to chocolate, tea to cocoa, and anise to pepper, each floor provides a sensory immersion which ranges from scented corridors to pictures covering the wall behind the headboards. Behind Belle Époque windows, the restaurant serves an impressive array of local specialties, such as octopus salad and fried cuttlefish.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
This seven-room hotel on Porto’s riverfront is perfect for wine buffs. Owned by port brand Gran Cruz, it overlooks the historic port district of Vila Nova da Guia on the opposite bank and wine themes abound in its elegant traditional décor. The rooms (which all have river views) are named after port types and guests receive a bottle as a welcome gift. The style is traditional, with dark coloured walls, brass accents, linen throws and bolsters that lend the rooms a sense of comfortable luxury. A highlight of the hotel is the restaurant, Casario. Headed up by chefs Miguel Castro Silva and José Guedes, it offers the opportunity to experience some of the country’s traditional dishes reinterpreted in a fine dining style. Wine pairings, as you’d expect, are excellent.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Casa do Conto means ‘House of Tales’ in Portuguese, which is fitting given this guesthouse’s diverse history. The most notable event in recent times was a devastating fire that led architects back to the drawing board to design the bold contemporary space that exists today. The house comprises clean lines with a muted colour palette of greys and whites. Simple collections of vintage furniture and accessories plus photographs by local artists decorate the rooms and common areas. The size of the six rooms varies but all feel spacious and have king-sized beds made for long lie-ins after a busy day sightseeing. Top-floor rooms have large glass doors opening onto a balcony.
Read expert review
Rates provided by
Booking.com
Contributions by Teresa Machan, Emily McAuliffe, Mary Lussiana & Trish Lorenz