the-most-romantic-hotels-in-porto,-including-cosy-fireplaces-and-balconies-overlooking-the-douro

A small and welcoming riverfront hotel at the heart of Porto’s old town. Interiors are cosy, featuring a stylish, light-filled lounge, which is perfect for kicking back on sofas during the day or enjoying a glass of Portuguese wine in the evening. Guests visiting in summer will also enjoy the lovely little terrace bar. Rooms have no shortage of appealing touches: two have shuttered French doors with Juliet balconies overlooking the Douro. Room Eight has a chandelier under the eaves and the bed in Room Five is built into an inglenook fireplace. The generous all-day continental breakfast is a serious plus for those who want to sleep in.



