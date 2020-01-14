the-most-romantic-hotels-in-los-angeles,-from-old-hollywood-glamour-to-cosy-beach-houses

Symmetry, poetry and natural materials combine in this flawless Japanese-style inn, which was formerly a 1950s motel. There are 16 rooms in total, all with ocean views and decks, where sunloungers, parasols and mini bottles of sun cream are provided. Inside, the bathtub is art sculpted entirely from teak. Black-out blinds are operated from a switch next to the bed and the fireplace ignites at the touch of an iPad button. Best of all, you can fall asleep to the sound of waves crashing, and rise in the morning to dolphins jumping.



