the-most-romantic-hotels-in-istanbul,-including-secret-gardens-and-sigh-worthy-views

Formerly an Ottoman-era distillery, this place was converted into an award-winning hotel by its discerning Turkish-American owners. As the hotel is situated on the Asian side of the Bosphorus Strait, guests arrive from Europe in the hotel’s own launch. There can be few finer ways to begin a visit to Istanbul. But one of the best things about the Sumahan is that all rooms have magnificent views of the strait itself, and you can either lay in bed, or sit in a comfy armchair, and watch the sun play on the water outside. Light floods into the carefully designed rooms through floor to ceiling windows, illuminating the stylishly contemporary, but never austere, interiors.



