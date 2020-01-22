the-most-romantic-hotels-in-grenada,-from-beachfront-boutiques-in-sheltered-bays-to-hillside-hideaways

Uncrowded, soft-sand beaches, sunset cruises, dreamy views unfurling into the distance of verdant, mountainous scenery, plunging waterfalls up in the rainforest, lively bars down on the coast… the Caribbean island of Grenada has a great deal to commend it for a romantic holiday. What’s more, the Spice Isle has plenty of hotels that are ideal for romantics. Below are those we believe are the best. Choose between secluded getaways or staying right on Grande Anse beach (the island’s justifiably most popular strand), or between an adults-only all-inclusive and an intimate villa hotel.
Laluna
St George’s, Grenada
This intimate hotel by a hidden-away beach in south-west Grenada is the island’s premier, top-end romantic hideaway. The 300-yard-long soft sand beach that is liberally sprinkled with palms, sea grapes and driftwood, and is usually largely empty of other people. The 16 rooms come in the form of shingle-roofed cottages spread over the steep and verdant hillside rising up from the heart of the hotel. They all look out to sea, have a four-poster bed, a big veranda with white drapes, a daybed and tiny plunge pool. With its hip, pared-down Asian design and laid-back vibe, Laluna attracts a younger clientele than most of Grenada’s other top-tier hotels.
Though the hotel has been around since the 1960s, a smart, unflashy, contemporary style sets the tone at Spice Island Beach Resort. It’s luxury and all-inclusive, set along the beautiful sands of Grand Anse. The 64 rooms are all suites; half are Seagrape Beach suites, and they are really special. Inside, expect vast, soothing cream-coloured palettes with large baths, walk-in showers; and outside, a daybed on a private terrace right by the beach, with a hammock and sun loungers awaiting on the sand. Elaborate five-course dinners are served most evenings in Oliver’s Restaurant. Facilities include a lovely, curvaceous swimming pool (though guests tend to gravitate to the beach).
In a secluded spot in south-west Grenada, a romantic atmosphere prevails: you can luxuriate in poolside hot tubs during the day, and chill by fire pits at night. Sandals Grenada is pitched at couples, covering 17 acres of manicured grounds, with rooms spread over four ‘villages’. Daytime focal points include two large swimming pools – one lively with a swim-up pool bar and flanked by a hot tub and cabanas, the other with a fire pit set in its middle. Beyond the hotel, the cliff-backed beach is unspoiled and usually empty – ideal for a romantic stroll.
Silversands can be found at the northern end of Grand Anse beach’s gorgeous mile-and-a-half stretch of soft sand. Every element of the hotel – the layout, buildings, furnishings – has been designed within an inch of its life, with pared-down aesthetic prevailing. The lobby and main restaurant are particularly striking spaces, their height accentuated by vertical dark-wooden slatting. However, the most eye-popping feature is the 100-metre-long lap pool: flanked by palms and cabanas. An original work of art in every room provides a splash of individuality. Bathrooms are spacious, soothing limestone and grey marble affairs, with a tub and separate walk-in shower; see if you can snag one with a sea view through its wall-to-ceiling window.
Selling points of the Calabash include its setting on a pretty and sheltered bay, the tranquil and civilised atmosphere, the elegance of the rooms (all are suites), and perhaps above all else, the first-rate food (the best of any hotel on Grenada). Gary Rhodes oversees the menus in the Rhodes Restaurant, an elegant, open-air, vine-covered dining room overlooking the grounds, which are romantically lit at night with torches; expect accomplished, carefully crafted Caribbean and international dishes. This is an old school Caribbean classic, with a horseshoe of low-rise buildings overlooking neat, palm-dotted lawns.
From the outside, the whitewashed, terracotta-roofed buildings of Mount Cinnamon have a Mediterranean look. Within, you’re blasted with primary colours – in the open-plan, multi-arched lounge/bar/restaurant, the beach club and in the apartments and villas – which feel fun and upbeat, chic and informal. The views from the property – along the beach up the coast to St George’s and over the lush, mountainous heart of Grenada – are fantastic, and it’s a three-minute walk through a field below the hotel down to the property’s lovely beach club. Suites and villas are boldly decorated with lime green and purple pieces of furniture and eye-catching, tropical-themed modern art.
This cluster of individual, tree-house-like villas sits on a hillside high above a long and beautiful beach, with superlative views out to sea and up the coast. For those who want a dip without having to walk down to the beach, there’s a pleasant infinity-edge swimming pool. There are seven villas, painted yellow, green, pink and salmon, and are set around pretty, sloping gardens dotted with fruit trees (avocado, soursop, cherry, sugar apple), and little ponds that are home to terrapins and koi. One-bedroom Pawpaw is a romantic little love nest, with a ridiculously gorgeous view up the coast from its four-poster bed and window seat.
This is the only appealing hotel in the north of Grenada, and as such it’s a real getaway spot with views out to sea take in several islands, including Carriacou in the far distance. The heart of Petite Anse is the lovely bar/lounge/restaurant, with French windows opening on to a terrace that basks in the exhilarating seascape; it exudes something of the atmosphere of a country house hotel in the tropics. There’s a pretty and decent-sized swimming pool, and the owners can arrange all sorts of local excursions – a popular option is a day out on a deserted offshore island with a fisherman.
