the-most-romantic-hotels-in-grenada,-from-beachfront-boutiques-in-sheltered-bays-to-hillside-hideaways

Silversands can be found at the northern end of Grand Anse beach’s gorgeous mile-and-a-half stretch of soft sand. Every element of the hotel – the layout, buildings, furnishings – has been designed within an inch of its life, with pared-down aesthetic prevailing. The lobby and main restaurant are particularly striking spaces, their height accentuated by vertical dark-wooden slatting. However, the most eye-popping feature is the 100-metre-long lap pool: flanked by palms and cabanas. An original work of art in every room provides a splash of individuality. Bathrooms are spacious, soothing limestone and grey marble affairs, with a tub and separate walk-in shower; see if you can snag one with a sea view through its wall-to-ceiling window.



Read expert review

