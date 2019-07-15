the-most-romantic-hotels-in-dubai,-from-opulent-suites-to-private-picnics-in-the-dunes

Dubai is known for doing things on a grand scale – supersized hotels, aquariums, designer cars and luxury yachts are all commonplace – but it also knows how to elevate a special occasion. Many couples come here to indulge in the emirate’s excesses, whether that’s a lavish two-floor suite with its own pool overlooking the sea, a day out on the dunes with a picnic, or simply an afternoon lounging around by the pool with a butler on hand to cater to your every whim. Think long walks on the beach, bespoke massages for two, intimate dinners and more.

Please see our Dubai travel guide for practical advice on travelling to Dubai as a couple. Heterosexual couples should take certain precautions, while the country is considered one of the world’s least hospitable nations for LGBT people.

