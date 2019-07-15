the-most-romantic-hotels-in-dubai,-from-opulent-suites-to-private-picnics-in-the-dunes

Dubai is known for doing things on a grand scale – supersized hotels, aquariums, designer cars and luxury yachts are all commonplace – but it also knows how to elevate a special occasion. Many couples come here to indulge in the emirate’s excesses, whether that’s a lavish two-floor suite with its own pool overlooking the sea, a day out on the dunes with a picnic, or simply an afternoon lounging around by the pool with a butler on hand to cater to your every whim. Think long walks on the beach, bespoke massages for two, intimate dinners and more.
Please see our Dubai travel guide for practical advice on travelling to Dubai as a couple. Heterosexual couples should take certain precautions, while the country is considered one of the world’s least hospitable nations for LGBT people.
The landmark building, designed in the shape of a billowing sail, is stunning in its simplicity. The hotel’s interiors, meanwhile, scream opulence with lashings of gold leaf and more than 30 different types of marble. Two dreamy pools are flanked by 32 butler-serviced cabanas and luxurious day beds, perfect for lounging around on a romantic break. There’s a swim-up bar, sandy beach area and laidback-luxe restaurant and bar. Cocktails at Gold on 27 are a must; the city views at night are mesmerising and the concoctions truly innovative. Suites, each one arranged over two floors with a sweeping staircase, have floor-to-ceiling windows and come with a private butler if you don’t feel like leaving the room.
The One&Only Royal Mirage is a romantic, yet outrageously opulent, beachfront resort on Jumeirah Beach. Guests can expect sea-facing rooms, acres of manicured gardens and pools interspersed with palm-tree islands, a lavish spa and some of the city’s best restaurants – including Nina, which is the spot for an intimate dinner. Guests are asked their preferences in advance so room treats (such as chocolates and macarons) are targeted to your tastes. Watch the sun set with a cold drink in hand at relaxed beachfront bar Jetty Lounge or make a day of it at the beach club Drift. Hang by the cabana-lined infinity pool while checking out the Palm Island Bay views.
In Dubai, where too much is never enough, Palazzo Versace fits right in. Inside, the expansive lobby certainly has a distinct wow-factor, with a three-tonne Czech chandelier, gilded columns, plenty of marble, a 1.5 million-piece mosaic and, of course, signature Versace collection furnishings. There’s a large infinity “lagoon” pool that looks out over the Creek. Top-notch dining and first-rate staff manage to make the whole experience enjoyable. If you’re a fan of the “Medusa Madness” style of Versace Home Collection you’ll be in absolute heaven as you revel in your inner Donatella.
Often credited with being the emirate’s most romantic resort, guests happily pay honeymoon prices at its portfolio of restaurants with decadent menus curated by triple-Michelin-star-winning chef Yannick Alléno. Frosted fragranced towels and crystal tumblers of iced tea are handed to you as you arrive, setting the tone for formal, detail-driven service. Dotted with bloom-topped terracotta pots, a maze of decks, paths and horseshoe-arch-punctuated pavilions eventually leads to a high-tech gym with an adults-only outdoor pool. There’s a quarter of a mile of private beach and the resort centres on the main pool, lined with verdant palms and plush cosy recliners for two.
This exotic, low-rise, sprawling resort is home to an award-winning spa, waterfront dining promenade, palm-fringed swimming pool and some of the most lavish rooms and suites in the city. The resort has a calm, residential feel with plenty of space and privacy and a less-is-more approach to luxury. Guests can relax by the pool with its beautiful inset palm tree islands and whirlpools or browse the exhibits at the courtyard art gallery. Suite guests get extra perks like a complimentary bouquet of flowers and bottle of wine in the room while VIP guests get personalised pillowcases embroidered with their initials.
Just steps from Dubai’s longest private beach, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf is one of the most intimate, exclusive properties within the Madinat Jumeirah complex, with 29 low-rise summer houses overlooking meandering waterways, gardens or ocean. Architectural details include ‘barjeels’ (wind towers), private ‘majlis’ (sitting rooms) and peaceful inner courtyards with arches, columns and trickling water features. The summer houses can be reached by leafy paths or by wooden ‘abra’ (tradition-style boat) along scenic waterways. Each summer house comes with a friendly and efficient butler on hand to help with packing and unpacking, shoe shining, reservations and more.
If you want to impress your partner, this regal property dazzles from the moment you step into the lobby with a grand atrium hand-painted in 24-carat gold leaf, a shimmering chandelier with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and eight dramatic columns made from unique pink Portuguese marble. Loved-up couples can settle down to romantic movies in the 80-seat private cinema, take a dip in the outdoor lagoon pool before booking in for a treatment à deux at the Cinq Mondes Spa. For a special occasion, book one of the Imperial Villas flanking the gardens with their own rooftop or outdoor pools.
This romantic eco-friendly resort in the tranquil Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve remains one of the desert’s most seductive places to stay, despite a handful of other heavenly retreats that have risen amidst the dunes. It’s the kind of place you’d imagine would be created for affluent Arab sheikhs; all billowing curtains, low banquette seating, decorative brass tray tables, and old Bedouin artefacts on display. Savour the sunset over the desert as you sip sundowners on the Terrace Bar before feasting on Arabic cuisine prepared from organic produce on the alfresco deck of Al Diwaan. Gourmet picnic lunches on the dunes and romantic private dinners can also be arranged in your tented suite or on the deck overlooking your plunge pool.
