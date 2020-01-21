the-most-romantic-hotels-in-barcelona,-from-stylish-suites-to-seductive-views

Seductive boutiques with sun-dappled terraces and quiet nooks – on some days and with the right company it’s enough just to know there is a beguiling world outside, without needing to leave your hotel. Barcelona has you covered for alluring, cosy boltholes, and most of those below have balconies and rooftop sundecks from which you can watch the city pass by. It goes without saying, however, that all are within easy reach of great places to eat, drink and dance the night away should the mood take you.