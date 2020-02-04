the-most-romantic-bars-in-london

Your guide to what’s hot in London

There reaches a point in any relationship when going out no longer is about finding nest of quirks with which to impress your date and/or distract them from your character flaws.

Instead, you’re happy to hear each other speak, and you can bear an evening together without inhaling thick clouds of alcohol. Maybe it’s time to spend some – gulp – quality time together. Going to the supermarket on Sunday probably won’t cut it.

Et voilà: this is when a romantic bar comes in. Dress up in your finery, and step out for an evening of fine cocktails and witty bon mots (here’s hoping). Granted, most don’t come cheap but the serves are strong and built to be savoured. We’ve chosen twelve spots which lay on glamour, romance, plenty of champagne and delightfully opulent surroundings to get close in. They are places straight from love stories: adore and be adored in them.

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London

Scarfes manage what eludes so many places: making a large room feel cosy. It’s something like an oversized library, walls lined with bookcases and a roaring open fire. A great long bar, mahogany bar top shining, stops anything feeling too twee, and because it’s so busy and there’s often live music, the place buzzes. There’s plenty of spots to snuggle up with someone, but it fills up quickly, so book up or get down their early.

Info: Rosewood London, 252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN, rosewoodhotels.com

The Beaufort Bar at the Savoy

Not one if you’re hoping to keep things relaxed: the Beaufort is overwhelmingly (but brilliantly) romantic. The room itself, with its palatial lavishings of gold on black, sets the tone. The bar sits, mirrors glimmering, on the old cabaret stage where Gershwin once performed. Naturally, there’s live entertainment every evening now, too, so you can sit back quietly in your finery and avoid any conversation about who’s paying for what. Drinks are as pricey as you’d expect, but if you’re looking for something special, it’s hard to beat.

Info: The Savoy, Strand, WC2R 0EU, fairmont.com

Bar Américain

Bar Américain chatters away happily beside Zedel’s dining room next door. It tends to get busy, which keeps things lively, but low lighting and a sense of deco make it inviting. Glassware glistens, bottles flirt from the beautiful shelves, drinking is practically mandatory. At around £10 – £12 a drink, it’s affordable for what is does – nailing the classics. There’s no regular crowd here, with people gliding in and out pre-and-post supper, so the bar always feels fresh. If you’re in need of entertainment, head over to the other bar, where Live At Zédel offers comedy, theatre and plenty of fun.

Info: Brasserie Zédel, 20 Sherwood St, W1F 7ED, brasseriezedel.com

Bar Termini

This tiny little spot in Soho seats barely a handful of people, which automatically gives it a sense of romantic intimacy. There’s no standing room, either, so it never gets sweaty, horrible or crowded: instead, pop in, enjoy the service and have one of the best coffees in the area… or better yet, go for a Negroni (or two, they’re small serves here). While it might not be ideal for an entire evening, it’s the perfect way to end an evening, dusting your date with a little gentle Italian glamour.

Info: 7 Old Compton St, W1D 5JE, bar-termini.com

Gordon’s Wine Bar

Rightly an institution, Gordon’s is beloved by all who go there. The terrace is always a draw in summer, but when its a little gloomier out, the caves indoors are utter temptation. It’s dark, it shakes with conversation, and somehow, even with everyone else around, it always feel intimate, and you’ll quite easily get lost in your date (if you want to…) Wine is king here, but if you’re eating, a cheese board always goes down well – they have pairings on hand. They also serve some hot plates, but we prefer the cold bites.

Info: 47 Villiers St, WC2N 6NE, gordonswinebar.com

Oxo Tower

There is a sense of occasion at the Oxo tower which is unhampered by some of usual distractions that accompany rooftop bars: you simply get in a lift, are whisked up and have stunning views over the Thames. There’s no tiresome security checks, or dull reservation lists: it’s altogether a simpler affair. Sitting close to Blackfriars bridge, the Oxo offers views that include St Paul’s and the Gherkin. In summer, the terrace is a wonderful place to enjoy their terrific wine selection, while in winter, you can cosy up behind the glass frontage, getting all of breathtaking beauty of London without giving in to frostbite. Given how lovely the views are, the cocktails don’t need to be anything special, so it’s all the more pleasing that they are.

Info: Oxo Tower Wharf, Bargehouse Street, South Bank, SE1 9PH, harveynichols.com

Connaught Bar

The Connaught offers a romance of the grand, old-fashioned, elegant kind: dress up, sit close, drink champagne and trade your finest repartee (if you have any, and if not, Google) over cocktails. Be sure to order, from the trolley, a martini. A timeless classic? How very apt. The bar stands apart from its vintage counterparts with a slightly different take on style, inspired by English Cubist and Irish art from the 1920s. Still, it’s no tribute act to the past: everything is smart and sexy and up to date. If you really want to impress, head to the little Champagne Bar, and stare up at the beautiful diving sculpture above the glass roof. Talk about setting the scene.

Info: Connaught, Carlos Pl, W1K 2AL, the-connaught.co.uk

Radio Rooftop Bar

Architectural smarts mean this lovely bar offers panoramic views across our capital. Take a date, order a little tapas, have a cocktail and see if you can spot the likes of Tower Bridge, the Shard, the Tate Modern, Somerset House and the Houses of Parliament. There’s usually a live DJ and with the white sofas, and it offers a smart Ibiza vibe, which is a little fun, and a little sexy. If it’s too cold, head downstairs to the ME bar, which is busy and buzzy and has a good-looking crowd.

Info: ME London, 336-337 Strand, WC2R 1HA, melia.com

Hawksmoor Bar

This Spitalfield’s spot is ideal to dive in late in the evening. They don’t have a huge list of cocktails, beers or wines but somehow that doesn’t matter a jot here and, truth be told, what they do have has been nicely put together. It’s a space of tiles, copper, leather and wood. It’s smart, stylish, and usually manages to avoid being too much of a boys club. And besides, the low lighting is flattering.

Info: 157B Commercial Street, London, E1 6BJ, thehawksmoor.com

The Gilbert Scott

Ah! The glorious Gilbert Scott. Somewhere that inspires complete affection: the beautiful room with its stunning arched ceiling, the golden bar rattling away and the lively chatter keeping the evening going. It’s one of the best spots in town for a glass of wine, but offers killer cocktails too. Stay and move into the restaurant for a first rate meal, then head back after when it’s quieter for a nightcap. It’s luxurious, without being stuffy, glamorous without a hint of tacky. If there’s no room, the Booking Office in the St Pancras Hotel is well worth a trip, too.

Info: St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Euston Rd, NW1 2AR, thegilbertscott.com

Dukes Bar

Dukes is expensive, it is all but hidden, it doesn’t do much in the way of experiments and drinks take a little time to come: in other words, it’s uncompromising and very British.

While it wrings every drop from its Ian Fleming/Bond connection, its mostly understated, and the martinis and vespers here are some of the finest in London. Settle in their velvety chairs for a couple of (very strong) cocktails before heading off out for supper.

Info: Dukes Hotel, 35 St James’s Pl, SW1A 1NY, dukeshotel.com