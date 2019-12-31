the-most-read-boston.com-sports-stories-of-2019

Gary Dzen Deputy Digital Sports Editor
2: 28 PM
Tom Brady might want a recount.
Taking the Patriots quarterback against the field would have been the smart bet when guessing the subject of the most-read Boston.com sports story of 2019. But upsets happen, and while we’re pretty sure you read more about Brady cumulatively than any other Boston athlete, his name features in only one of the 10 most-read Boston.com sports stories of the year.
These are the sports stories readers consumed more than any other in 2019:
Contents
- 1 1. Fox Sports fires Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter (Nov. 7)
- 2 2. Julian Edelman surprised a 7th grader with Super Bowl tickets after learning she was bullied for playing football (Jan. 31)
- 3 3. Bill Belichick used an NFL rules ‘loophole’ against the Jets. Then his reaction went viral. (Oct. 22)
- 4 4. Boston Marathon was a first for its last runner (April 16)
- 5 5. What Philip Rivers had to say after once again getting bested by Tom Brady (Jan. 13)
- 6 6. Here’s a list of the Celtics’ future 1st-round draft picks (May 14)
- 7 7. A timeline of Josh Gordon’s history with substance abuse and suspensions (updated Aug. 31)
- 8 8. Motorcyclist in David Ortiz shooting ‘didn’t know what they were going to do,’ lawyer says (June 11)
- 9 9. Everything you need to know for the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade (Feb. 4)
- 10 10. The Brady family’s annual Super Bowl photos are back (Feb. 2)
1. Fox Sports fires Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter (Nov. 7)
The Pro Football Hall of Famer had been a co-host of FS1’s “First Things First” morning show since its launch in 2017.
2. Julian Edelman surprised a 7th grader with Super Bowl tickets after learning she was bullied for playing football (Jan. 31)
“Heard we’ve got a quarterback here to take [Tom] Brady’s spot,” Edelman said as he shook hands with seventh-grader Dejah Rondeau.
During the fourth quarter of his team’s blowout win against the New York Jets, the Patriots coach took advantage of what he later described as a “loophole” in the rules to drain nearly an additional minute off the clock.
4. Boston Marathon was a first for its last runner (April 16)
5. What Philip Rivers had to say after once again getting bested by Tom Brady (Jan. 13)
“I think sometimes my demonstrative movements may look that way, but I was just poised as could be,” Rivers told reporters. “The whole time.”
6. Here’s a list of the Celtics’ future 1st-round draft picks (May 14)
Here’s a look at the picks the Celtics own in the coming drafts.
7. A timeline of Josh Gordon’s history with substance abuse and suspensions (updated Aug. 31)
8. Motorcyclist in David Ortiz shooting ‘didn’t know what they were going to do,’ lawyer says (June 11)
9. Everything you need to know for the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade (Feb. 4)
What you needed to know about the latest celebration.
10. The Brady family’s annual Super Bowl photos are back (Feb. 2)
Close
The latest updates from all of Boston’s sports teams.
Thanks for signing up!