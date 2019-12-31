the-most-read-boston.com-sports-stories-of-2019

Tom Brady might want a recount.

Taking the Patriots quarterback against the field would have been the smart bet when guessing the subject of the most-read Boston.com sports story of 2019. But upsets happen, and while we’re pretty sure you read more about Brady cumulatively than any other Boston athlete, his name features in only one of the 10 most-read Boston.com sports stories of the year.

These are the sports stories readers consumed more than any other in 2019:

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had been a co-host of FS1’s “First Things First” morning show since its launch in 2017.

“Heard we’ve got a quarterback here to take [Tom] Brady’s spot,” Edelman said as he shook hands with seventh-grader Dejah Rondeau.

3. Bill Belichick used an NFL rules ‘loophole’ against the Jets. Then his reaction went viral. (Oct. 22)

During the fourth quarter of his team’s blowout win against the New York Jets, the Patriots coach took advantage of what he later described as a “loophole” in the rules to drain nearly an additional minute off the clock.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Monday night’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. —Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

4. Boston Marathon was a first for its last runner (April 16)

5. What Philip Rivers had to say after once again getting bested by Tom Brady (Jan. 13)

“I think sometimes my demonstrative movements may look that way, but I was just poised as could be,” Rivers told reporters. “The whole time.”

6. Here’s a list of the Celtics’ future 1st-round draft picks (May 14)

Here’s a look at the picks the Celtics own in the coming drafts.

Josh Gordon walks off the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. —AP

8. Motorcyclist in David Ortiz shooting ‘didn’t know what they were going to do,’ lawyer says (June 11)

9. Everything you need to know for the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade (Feb. 4)

What you needed to know about the latest celebration.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at the 2017 Super Bowl victory parade. —Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe