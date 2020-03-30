the-most-hilarious-joe-exotic-‘tiger-king’-memes

Netflix‘s latest binge-worthy show is the new docu-series, Tiger King. The true-crime series centers on the eccentric (and currently jailed) zoo owner Joe Exotic and his long-time feud with animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

Since Tiger King premiered a week ago, the internet has exploded in collective obsession over Exotic, the extravagant, polygamous, zoo owning tiger-wrangler-slash-aspiring country music star, who is serving time in prison for allegedly orchestrating to murder Baskin.

The show’s incredible twists and turns rival Exotic’s outright crazy behavior and wild outfits, and have proved perfect meme fodder, too. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Quarantine & chill

The 5 stages of Quarantine:

1. Bored2. Fearful3. Horny4. Angry5. OMG TIGER KING

— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 28, 2020

A Joe Exotic for every occasion

There’s way too much meme-worthy content in Tiger King 😂

me trying to explain what #TigerKing is about and how it involves big cats, murder for hire, polygamy, political elections, drugs, a “missing” husband, and how every episode somehow manages to get crazier than then last pic.twitter.com/xUkAauu1wP

— katie (@katieroseand) March 29, 2020

Can we talk about those music videos?

We will never be the same

