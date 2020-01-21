the-most-extravagant-hotel-brunches-in-dubai,-including-seafood-mountains-and-burj-al-arab-views

If you’ve been handed an actual map to navigate brunch, chances are you’re in Dubai. Brunch is huge in the emirate, both physically and conceptually, and nowhere more so than in Dubai’s notoriously extravagant hotels. It’s become much more than a breakfast-lunch mash-up; it’s a true institution. It can take place day or night, but from the moment a restaurant opens its doors, diners have a limited period – around three to four hours – to consume unlimited drinks and baroque arrangements of food toppling from crowded banquets or proffered on set menus.

The greatest luxury of all is not having to consider the cost of another glass of champagne or how to split the bill. With all-inclusive packages, one set payment covers all. Carefree crowds arrive in clouds of perfume – and Friday brunch is the biggest celebration of all, toasting the start of the UAE weekend with flutes of bubbly chinking in the air from midday. Peak season is autumn so now’s the time to join in – and here’s where you’ll find the best in town.

The Hipster Brunch

Lah Lah Restaurant, Zabeel House, The Greens

With slogans on walls, industrial styling and a pool terrace, Pan-Asian Lah Lah quickly became a popular post-work hipster haunt. Now, it’s also buzzing on Friday. ‘FLO (For Love Of)’ brunch presents flavours of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bali and Singapore. Indonesian satay, Beijing duck and Thai mango sticky rice are among the Asian staples and street food, served with old-school R&B from the likes of Dr Dre and Mary J Blige. An after-party then offers discounted drinks from 5pm to 8pm.