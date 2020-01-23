the-most-amazing-things-to-do-in-and-around-cape-town

You really can’t overstate the case for visiting Cape Town. First, there’s the in-your-face beauty of a craggy mountain range that drops precipitously into a glittering sea, its flanks carpeted in greens and delicate florals. Then there’s the pristine white beaches lapped by – it must be said – a chilly Atlantic, their curves defined by giant granite boulders to bake on. Yet, of course, Cape Town is not just about exploring nature because the city has a cool urban edge too. It has always been home to some of Africa’s most innovative artists and designers and it is now home to the Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, too. Let Telegraph Travel expert Pippa de Bruyn help you discover the best things to do in Cape Town.



City Bowl

See the city dwarfed

You haven’t truly understood the soul of Cape Town until you’ve ascended the 500-million year old mountain at its core, and gazed into the blue expanse of ocean and heaven that surround it. Originally known as Hoerikwaggo, meaning ‘Mountain of the Sea’ because it seems to rise directly from the ocean, Table Mountain dominates the Lego-city at its feet.

Insider’s tip: It’s easiest to ascend by cable car from the City Bowl, but to appreciate the botany, walk up, then take the cable car down. Plattekloof Gorge, the least strenuous (1.5 to two hours) is also the busiest; Skeleton Gorge is by far the most scenic but you’ll need around five hours and be fairly fit.