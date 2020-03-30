the-moment-of-range-langer-banned-from-doco

Among the privileges of being the coach of the Australian cricket team is apparently the ability to remove things from a documentary on the team, or so Justin Langer thought.

One of the more colourful parts of The Test documentary on the Australian team is when Langer kicks a bin during Ben Stokes’ incredible Houdini act in the Headingly Test.

Speaking to The Grade Cricketer podcast, Langer hilariously revealed how he wanted the incident taken out of the documentary before being convinced that it was a moment of “elite humility”.

The funniest thing about that, I haven’t actually watched the documentary for about six or seven months, but if we wanted to have things taken out (we could) and I said one thing you’ve got to take out is when I kicked the bin,” he said.

Captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer embrace on the Old Trafford turf after retaining The Ashes. (Getty)

“They said, ‘What are you talking about? You know what you did next’. I said, ‘What do you mean what I did next? Nathan Lyon bloody missed the ball, the easiest thing in the world, I kicked the bin, what do you mean what happened next? I’ll tell you what happened next, we bloody lost the Test, that’s what happened next!’.

“He goes, ‘Nah, nah mate, you picked up all the bottles, you guys talk about elite humility, it’s got to be in there’.”

Langer also revealed that he had been pulled up by his brother about the number of times he swears in the documentary.

“My brother said to me yesterday, ‘If one more person says to me how much does your brother swear in the doco’ and that’s the only thing that’s worried me.

“I did swear a bit I think, particularly in the first few months of the job. It was very confronting watching it at moments like that.

“We had to put a lot of faith into the crew, but the feedback has been overwhelming and we’re really proud of the way it’s come out.”