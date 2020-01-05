‘the-mindy-project’-leaving-netflix-canada-in-february-2020

The Mindy Project – Picture: Hulu/Fox

The Mindy Project, a Hulu Original in the United States is soon scheduled to be leaving Netflix in Canada in February 2020. Here’s a look back at how the series came to be on Netflix in the region, why it isn’t available in others and why it’s leaving.

The Hulu Original series ran for a total of six seasons, all of which are streaming now in Netflix Canada. To date, it’s the only Netflix region to get the show streaming at all. Most other regions have 0 availability when it comes to streaming the series.

Netflix first got The Mindy Project added in Canada back in April 2015 and saw new seasons drop since then. The last season, season 6, arrived on Netflix on February 2nd, 2018. That means by the time the series departs Netflix Canada on February 2nd, 2020 you’d have had two years to watch the entire series.

You may be wondering why the show even came to Netflix in the first place. It’s because the distributor of the show is Fox (and a part-owner of Hulu) and they’re able to distribute the show internationally where Hulu doesn’t reside.

Why only Canada got The Mindy Project is unclear but it’s likely due to demographics and target audiences of the series. With the removal from Netflix Canada, we’re not expecting The Mindy Project to ever appear on Netflix again in any region.

Where will The Mindy Project stream after leaving Netflix in Canada?

No new permanent home has been announced for the show nor do we expect there to be one. Hulu, while rumored to release up North in Canada has never came into fruition. That could change now Disney is fully at the helm but they’ve yet to make any expansion plans focusing purely on the rollout of Disney thus far.

The series could head to Disney but the show doesn’t really fit into the target demographics.

All is not completely lost, however as Netflix is working with Mindy Kaling on its own sitcom likely due for release in 2020. It’s unnamed at the time of publishing.

Will you miss The Mindy Project once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.