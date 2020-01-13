the-mid-life-crisis-is-real,-study-suggests,-as-economist-pinpoints-age-of-peak-misery-at-47.2 

It is an age often marked by baldness, breakups and babies becoming grownups.
Yet experts believe that the dread and misery associated with middle age could all be down to genetics.
An academic study led by a former Bank of England economist has pinpointed the precise age of peak unhappiness in the developed world as 47.2 years old.
Professor David Blanchflower CBE, a former Bank of England policy maker who now holds a position as Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College, studied data across 132 countries to measure the relationship between wellbeing and age.
He concluded that in every country there is a “happiness curve” which is U-shaped over lifetimes. It reaches its lowest in the developing nations at 48.2.
However he told The Telegraph that another research paper – which had interviewed the keepers of monkeys – found a similar trend among primates. This strengthened his theory that misery in middle age “feels like a universal constant”.
“Something very natural is going on here… maybe there’s something in the genes,” he said. “When you have this pattern in 132 countries, the reality is, it was really hard to not find it.”
In his paper entitled: ‘Is happiness U-shaped everywhere?’ and published yesterday [MON] by the National Bureau for Economic Research (NBER), Professor Blanchflower said that averaging across 257 individual country estimates from developing countries gives an age minimum of 48.2 for well-being, and doing the same across the 187 country estimates for advanced countries gives a similar minimum of 47.2.
The research has increasing relevance amid a zeitgeist which is preoccupied with mounting awareness of the importance of safeguarding mental health, especially in the wake of the financial crisis and amid the rise of globalisation.
When examining UK data, Professor Blanchflower analysed figures from the Annual Population Surveys to examine the statistics available for people aged 70 and under for 2016-18.
This was based on the question: ‘Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays? where nought is ‘not at all satisfied’ and 10 is ‘completely satisfied’.
He found that those aged in their 40s all gave an answer between an average of 7.70 and 7.90 – the lowest out of any age group.
He added that the 2008 financial crisis – seen as a “shock” – triggered the rise of individualism against a backdrop of falling social connectivity.
“This [average age of misery] could be linked to a breakdown in social relations that come with middle age such as marriages coming to an end, women having children out of wedlock… [suddenly] that social backup is not there anymore.”
He said that the same is true for community clubs, bowling clubs, unions, churches – even commuters do not stay to work in their hometowns.
“This giant shock – the financial crisis,” he said, has led to a “breakdown with community”.
In a separate study, entitled ‘Unhappiness and age’ and also released by the NBER, Professor Blanchflower wrote: “The resiliency of communities left behind by globalisation was diminished by the Great Recession which made it especially hard for the vulnerable undergoing a midlife crisis with few resources, to withstand the shock.”