The men's guide to red carpet grooming from beauty insiders

The hottest luxury and A List news

It’s easy to turn your focus to the women when it comes to red carpet season – from the bold makeup options to elaborate hairstyles and even impressively detailed manicures, their beauty looks are hard to miss. But the boys have their own glam teams hard at work before they hit the red carpet.

In fact, in most cases, if you didn’t notice the guys were wearing makeup in the first place, it’s all thanks to some major grooming magic. Mainly, thanks to a detailed skin care routine and an impressively well-matched foundation/concealer combo, explains Shannon Pezzetta, who often works with Zayn Malik.

“When I have the time, I like to do full skin care prep, starting with heating the face up with a warm washcloth and removing blackheads,” she says. “Then I’ll use Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Wipes to get all of the residue off the face, followed by the Caudalie Beauty Elixir spray after and a moisturizing serum.”

Zayn Malik with grooming by Shannon Pezzetta at the Aladdin premiere on May 21, 2019 (Getty Images)

If she doesn’t have time for the full prep (or if a client has any skin concerns), Pezzetta recommends having a deep cleaning facial one week ahead of the event. “Nothing sooner than that because you don’t want their skin to be irritated,” she stresses.

Then, it’s on to makeup, which is focused more on spot treatment and less on full coverage. “The biggest challenge with men’s grooming is making sure the makeup I use is completely invisible,” says Sydney Sollod, whose clients include Zac Efron and Ansel Elgort. Pezzetta agrees, adding, “I don’t like to put full foundation on a man, especially since cameras now are so HD and you can see everything.”

Occasionally, the job can call for something more striking. “I feel like a lot of guys want to play it safe,” Christine Nelli says. “I always want to try something new whether it be a haircut or an edgy hairstyle.”

Billy Porter with makeup by Christine Nelli at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

And Nelli has definitely added edge. At the 2020 Grammys, she worked with Billy Porter, creating one of the most talked-about makeup looks of the night – male or female – that included frosty blue eyeshadow, a metallic lip and even crystal embellishments.

While most often Nelli’s clients like Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd go a more traditional route for the red carpet, they’ve certainly switched up their hairstyles often enough. And even though the look tends to be more understated for men on the red carpet, ultimately, the goal is the same as it is for their female contemporaries.

“I always want to make my clients feel comfortable, natural-looking and the best version of themselves,” Sollod says. “I love when they walk out of my chair feeling transformed and confident.”

Ansel Elgort with grooming by Sydney Sollod at the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5, 2020 (Getty Images)

From barely-there makeup to skin care essentials and hairstyling, here are top tips and the must-have products from some of Hollywood’s top men’s groomers.

The groomer: Shannon Pezzetta

The clients: Zayn Malik, Anderson Paak, John Legend

The process:

Zayn Malik at the American Music Awards in 2016 (Getty Images)

“I focus more on cleaning the skin, giving the skin a massage, massaging the hands and making sure their nails are clean. I love the La Mer The Concentrate for guys. It’s like a serum, and it’s almost a barrier that diffuses any little imperfections and gives a nice look to the skin. After that, I use the Kiehl’s Mattifying Lotion concentrated at the center of the face and I pat that in.

If they need makeup, it’s usually spot treatment that I do. I use the NARS Creamy Concealer, and I’ll put it on with my finger and just blend it out with my finger because that kind of warms the makeup up and really lets you blend it into the skin nicely. You have to really color match with men, so you want to make sure you have really good lighting to help with that. Typically, the concealer that I use on any marks on the face, I use under the eyes, too. I don’t ever try to go lighter under a guy’s eye, I just even them out. Then I do a little brow gel from MAC Cosmetics and curl the lashes if they’re down.

In Hollywood, we fill in the hairline it it’s not even or is a little faded. I use Toppik, which is a little pump that sprays these tiny fibers out to fill in any little spots at the hairline.”

The groomer: Christine Nelli

The clients: Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Billy Porter, Jon Hamm

The process:

Justin TImberlake at the 2018 Golden Globes (Getty Images)

“I always start with hair. I love to collaborate with the client and the stylist to see what he is wearing and go from there. Sometimes I even make mood boards for haircuts and styles we can try, and I’ll first either give a haircut or clean up the hair before styling.

As my base for any style, I use sea salt spray to prep the hair for the desired look I am going for. My favorite product is the Bumble and bumble Surf Spray because it makes the hair gritty enough to have effortless styling or a really coiffed style.

From there I go to skin prep – I love hydrating the face, sometimes using a mask before moving on to makeup. I always do minimal makeup and just making a guy look fresh without being over-done.”

The groomer: Sydney Sollod

The clients: Zac Efron, Dan Levy, Ansel Elgort

The process:

(Getty Images)

“I like to start with clean skin by using a face wipe from Ursa Major. I then follow with a great lightweight moisturizer like House 99 by David Beckham. My favorite face product by far is an anti-shine – so much so that I recently launched my own anti-shine balm. It’s a really great way to control men’s skin from becoming too shiny while looking natural, as opposed to heavy powders which can leave a noticeable residue.

I also enjoy offering under-eye patches which leave my clients feeling fully refreshed, and I’ll let those sit while I work on their hair. Oribe products are a favorite of mine and my clients’ because they have so many wonderful products that really work on all different types of hair.

I’ll then assess my client’s skin and lightly apply foundation, concealer and anti-shine only in the spots needed. Each client has different needs that vary, such as warming up the skin with bronzer or filling in eyebrows. Then I finish with a setting powder, lip balm and hand lotion.”