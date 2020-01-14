The medical side-effects of smog-like conditions are multiple – whether exercising or not, they should be avoided

Two years after the Australian Open faced record-breaking temperatures the tournament’s organisers are facing a new and unprecedented weather phenomenon.
While strict protocols exist for most types of extreme weather there are few studies into the impact of the conditions we saw as smoke from the Australian bushfires shrouded Melbourne in smog.
On the most basic level, physical exercise in those conditions put athletes more at risk and impacts their physical and mental capacity to play.
Physical activity increases minute ventilation – the total amount of air entering the lungs in a minute – which means that the number of pollutants inhaled relative to when an athlete is at rest are increased. In addition, a larger proportion of air is inhaled through the mouth, which means it bypasses the body’s in-built nasal filtration system. Also, by inhaling more deeply a larger number of those pollutants may diffuse into the bloodstream quicker than if an athlete is at rest.
That combination means more pollutants will be inhaled and to a deeper level during physical exercise, which unsurprisingly can have a negative effect.
For a start, any athletes with underlying cardiac or pulmonary issues will certainly be more affected. In addition, breathing in elevated levels of sulfur dioxide and other air pollution particles can cause a constriction of the airways in the lungs, which has a direct effect on athletic performance. You also have studies which have shown that a combination of dehydration and the inhalation of noxious air pollutants by endurance athletes may lead to the onset of exercise related asthma.
There are also other side-effects such as short-term dizziness or potentially vomiting, and an athletes’ ability to concentrate and perform can understandably be impaired as a result.
On the plus side, however, a single event such as this is unlikely to have a long-term impact on a players’ health.
But there is no question it is highly unpleasant and these conditions should be avoided if possible, whether exercising or not.