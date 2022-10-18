The mayor of Moscow announces the end of “partial mobilization” in the city

The governor of Moscow confirms the end of the mobilization also in the region

MADRID, 17 (Moose Gazette)

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, announced on Monday the end of the “partial mobilization” in the city decreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen the capacity of the Russian Armed Forces in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

“According to information from the Moscow military commissar, the partial mobilization tasks, established on the basis of a presidential decree and instructions from the Ministry of Defense, have been fully completed,” explained the Moscow mayor.

Sobianin has specified that the collection points of the mobilized will be closed this Monday from 2:00 p.m. (local time). “The calls sent in the mobilization process to the place of residence and companies are no longer valid,” he added, according to the Interfax news agency.

Later, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobiov, reported the end of the partial mobilization also in the region as a whole, concluding “the task” entrusted to him by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Issuance of citations is stopped, those who have them in their hands cannot go to the military registration and enlistment office,” Vorobyov said on his Telegram channel, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The Russian authorities confirmed last week that around 222,000 people have already been recruited within the framework of the “partial mobilization” decreed in the country, which had the objective of reaching 300,000 mobilized.

The “partial mobilization” decreed by Putin provoked demonstrations in Moscow, as well as in other Russian cities such as Saint Petersburg, after the Prosecutor’s Office warned potential attendees of these marches that they could be committing a crime.