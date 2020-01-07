Home NEWS The Masters snooker 2020 draw, schedule, odds, tickets, prize money and TV...

The Masters snooker 2020 draw, schedule, odds, tickets, prize money and TV channel

Mary Smith
The second Triple Crown event of the season begins this weekend as Judd Trump turns up at the Alexandra Palace as defending champion at the Masters.

The tournament is going to have to do without Ronnie O’Sullivan this year, with the Rocket pulling out of the event, but otherwise the world’s top 16 are involved, with Ali Carter the lucky beneficiary of O’Sullivan’s decision.

A whopping £250,000 is on the line in the non-ranking event and the world champion, world number one and defending champ is the man to stop in north London.

2020 Masters draw

Top half

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy


Ding Junhui v Joe Perry


Mark Selby v Ali Carter


John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Bottom half

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire


Mark Allen v David Gilbert


Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski


Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

2020 Masters schedule

Sunday 12 January

1pm Ding Junhui v Joe Perry


7pm Mark Selby v Ali Carter

Monday 13 January

1pm Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire


7pm Mark Allen v David Gilbert

Tuesday 14 January

1pm Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy


7pm John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Wednesday 15 January

1pm Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski


7pm Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

Thursday 16 January

1pm & 7pm QFs

Friday 17 January

1pm & 7pm QFs

Saturday 18 January

1pm & 7pm SFs

Sunday 19 January

1pm & 7pm Final

2020 Masters TV schedule

The tournament is being shown on Eurosport and on the BBC.

BBC schedule

Sunday 12 January


1pm – 5.15pm – BBC Two


7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Monday, 13 January


1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two


7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 14 January


1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two


7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 15 January

1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two


7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Thursday, 16 January

1pm – 4.45pm & 7pm – 8pm – BBC Two


7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Friday, 17 January

1pm – 4.45pm & 7pm – 8.30pm – BBC Two


7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Saturday, 18 January

1.15pm – 4.30pm – BBC One


4.30pm – 5.30pm & 7pm – 11pm – BBC Two


1.15pm – 5.30pm – Uninterrupted, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV & online

Sunday, 19 January

1pm – 5.15pm & 7pm – 11pm – BBC Two

2020 Masters odds

13/5 Judd Trump


9/2 Neil Robertson


7/1 Mark Selby


10/1 Mark Allen


10/1 Ding Junhui


12/1 John Higgins


18/1 Kyren Wilson


18/1 Shaun Murphy


18/1 Stuart Bingham


25/1 Mark Williams


28/1 Barry Hawkins


33/1 David Gilbert


33/1 Jack Lisowski


35/1 Stephen Maguire


66/1 Allister Carter


100/1 Joe Perry

Master prize money

Winner: £250,000


Runner-up: £100,000


Semi-finals: £60,000


Quarter-finals: £30,000


Last 16: £15,000


Highest break: £15,000

