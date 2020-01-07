the-masters-snooker-2020-draw,-schedule,-odds,-tickets,-prize-money-and-tv-channel

The second Triple Crown event of the season begins this weekend as Judd Trump turns up at the Alexandra Palace as defending champion at the Masters.
The tournament is going to have to do without Ronnie O’Sullivan this year, with the Rocket pulling out of the event, but otherwise the world’s top 16 are involved, with Ali Carter the lucky beneficiary of O’Sullivan’s decision.
A whopping £250,000 is on the line in the non-ranking event and the world champion, world number one and defending champ is the man to stop in north London.
2020 Masters draw
Top half
Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy
Ding Junhui v Joe Perry
Mark Selby v Ali Carter
John Higgins v Barry Hawkins
Bottom half
Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire
Mark Allen v David Gilbert
Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski
Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham
2020 Masters schedule
Sunday 12 January
1pm Ding Junhui v Joe Perry
7pm Mark Selby v Ali Carter
Monday 13 January
1pm Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire
7pm Mark Allen v David Gilbert
Tuesday 14 January
1pm Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy
7pm John Higgins v Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 15 January
1pm Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski
7pm Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham
Thursday 16 January
1pm & 7pm QFs
Friday 17 January
1pm & 7pm QFs
Saturday 18 January
1pm & 7pm SFs
Sunday 19 January
1pm & 7pm Final
2020 Masters TV schedule
The tournament is being shown on Eurosport and on the BBC.
BBC schedule
Sunday 12 January
1pm – 5.15pm – BBC Two
7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button
Monday, 13 January
1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two
7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button
Tuesday, 14 January
1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two
7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button
Wednesday, 15 January
1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two
7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button
Thursday, 16 January
1pm – 4.45pm & 7pm – 8pm – BBC Two
7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button
Friday, 17 January
1pm – 4.45pm & 7pm – 8.30pm – BBC Two
7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button
Saturday, 18 January
1.15pm – 4.30pm – BBC One
4.30pm – 5.30pm & 7pm – 11pm – BBC Two
1.15pm – 5.30pm – Uninterrupted, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV & online
Sunday, 19 January
1pm – 5.15pm & 7pm – 11pm – BBC Two
2020 Masters odds
13/5 Judd Trump
9/2 Neil Robertson
7/1 Mark Selby
10/1 Mark Allen
10/1 Ding Junhui
12/1 John Higgins
18/1 Kyren Wilson
18/1 Shaun Murphy
18/1 Stuart Bingham
25/1 Mark Williams
28/1 Barry Hawkins
33/1 David Gilbert
33/1 Jack Lisowski
35/1 Stephen Maguire
66/1 Allister Carter
100/1 Joe Perry
Odds courtesy of Betfair
Master prize money
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
Last 16: £15,000
Highest break: £15,000
