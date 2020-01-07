the-masters-snooker-2020-draw,-schedule,-odds,-tickets,-prize-money-and-tv-channel

The second Triple Crown event of the season begins this weekend as Judd Trump turns up at the Alexandra Palace as defending champion at the Masters.

The tournament is going to have to do without Ronnie O’Sullivan this year, with the Rocket pulling out of the event, but otherwise the world’s top 16 are involved, with Ali Carter the lucky beneficiary of O’Sullivan’s decision.

A whopping £250,000 is on the line in the non-ranking event and the world champion, world number one and defending champ is the man to stop in north London.

2020 Masters draw

Top half

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy



Ding Junhui v Joe Perry



Mark Selby v Ali Carter



John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Bottom half

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire



Mark Allen v David Gilbert



Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski



Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

2020 Masters schedule

Sunday 12 January

1pm Ding Junhui v Joe Perry



7pm Mark Selby v Ali Carter

Monday 13 January

1pm Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire



7pm Mark Allen v David Gilbert

Tuesday 14 January

1pm Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy



7pm John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Wednesday 15 January

1pm Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski



7pm Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

Thursday 16 January

1pm & 7pm QFs

Friday 17 January

1pm & 7pm QFs

Saturday 18 January

1pm & 7pm SFs

Sunday 19 January

1pm & 7pm Final

2020 Masters TV schedule

The tournament is being shown on Eurosport and on the BBC.

BBC schedule

Sunday 12 January



1pm – 5.15pm – BBC Two



7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Monday, 13 January



1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two



7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 14 January



1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two



7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Wednesday, 15 January

1pm – 4.45pm – BBC Two



7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Thursday, 16 January

1pm – 4.45pm & 7pm – 8pm – BBC Two



7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Friday, 17 January

1pm – 4.45pm & 7pm – 8.30pm – BBC Two



7pm – 11pm – BBC Red Button

Saturday, 18 January

1.15pm – 4.30pm – BBC One



4.30pm – 5.30pm & 7pm – 11pm – BBC Two



1.15pm – 5.30pm – Uninterrupted, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV & online

Sunday, 19 January

1pm – 5.15pm & 7pm – 11pm – BBC Two

2020 Masters odds

13/5 Judd Trump



9/2 Neil Robertson



7/1 Mark Selby



10/1 Mark Allen



10/1 Ding Junhui



12/1 John Higgins



18/1 Kyren Wilson



18/1 Shaun Murphy



18/1 Stuart Bingham



25/1 Mark Williams



28/1 Barry Hawkins



33/1 David Gilbert



33/1 Jack Lisowski



35/1 Stephen Maguire



66/1 Allister Carter



100/1 Joe Perry

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Master prize money

Winner: £250,000



Runner-up: £100,000



Semi-finals: £60,000



Quarter-finals: £30,000



Last 16: £15,000



Highest break: £15,000

