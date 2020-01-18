the-masters-is-mine-to-lose,-says-ali-carter-after-booking-his-spot-in-the-final

Ali Carter believes the Masters is his to lose after booking his spot in the final for the first time in his career.

The 40-year-old continued his remarkable run at Alexandra Palace with a 6-3 victory over Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

That made it three former winners and three former world champions have fallen to the Captain over the last week, with Mark Selby and John Higgins also beaten by the first-time finalist.

The run is made all the more incredible by the fact Carter was not even meant to be in the tournament, but came in as world number 17 because Ronnie O’Sullivan decided not to play in the competition.

As a result, the Captain saw this as something of a ‘free roll’ but the amazing string of results has made him believe his name might be on the trophy.

‘It’s a special victory for me, obviously, getting to the final but snooker players are never happy so the story hasn’t been written yet,’ Carter told the BBC.

‘I’ve been working hard in practice. When you come here you think you’re on a free roll sort of thing, but when you get out there it hits you straight in the face.

‘Now I think it’s mine to lose rather than be happy to be here, that’s the competitive instinct we’ve all got as snooker players.

‘I’ve just worked hard, you keep believing, I’m 40 years young and it’s all good.’

Carter is yet to make a century in the tournament, but has grabbed a lot of the scrappy frames and showed his break-building skills against Murphy with a 91 and a 97 in the victory.

Relentlessly having to answer questions about taking O’Sullivan’s spot in the tournament this week, Carter is not letting the unusual situation bother him. Quite the opposite, he is taking full advantage of the golden opportunity.

‘I played pretty solid, missed a couple, but if you only miss one or two balls, they’re the ones you remember. Apart from that, it was good,’ Ali told Eurosport.

‘Someone had to be 17. It’s one of those things, Ronnie decided not to play and I’m just thankful and grateful for the opportunity to be here.

‘When you get something fall in your lap like that you think “just do things right here and you’ve got a good chance to convert.”

‘I’ve got a long way to go yet, but I’m in the final, it’s been a good tournament.’

Carter was the recipient of a couple of slices of luck in the victory over Murphy, twice fluking balls at key times of the contest.

The Magician felt that those two moments made the difference between the players, but hopes to see his good pal go on to lift the trophy.

‘I didn’t feel like I did a great deal wrong,’ said Murphy. ‘I missed a few balls here and there, but who doesn’t?

‘Twice he fluked frame ball from snookered positions.

‘That’s the nature of the game, there’s nothing Ali or I can do about that. We’ve both had enough of it go against it over the years, I’ve had it for and against me.

‘I thought the way he finished the game off there was quite special [with a 97 break].

‘It’s not easy out there, first tie in the semi, very classily done and I wish him all the best in the final.’

