the-masters:-ali-carter-responds-to-cheating-accusations-after-john-higgins-victory

Ali Carter has spoken out after controversy overshadowed his quarter-final victory over John Higgins at the Masters.

Carter, 17th in the world rankings, will face fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace after beating two-time champion Higgins 6-3 on Thursday evening.

In the eighth frame of the match – with Carter leading 4-3 – Bulgarian umpire Desislava Bozhilova correctly called a foul after Carter attempted a safety shot on the yellow.

But Carter said he had hit the ball and the umpire reversed her decision.

Reflecting on the incident, Carter said he was ‘flabbergasted’ that he had not hit the yellow and insisted he was not trying to gain an unfair advantage.

‘If I haven’t hit that then I’m absolutely flabbergasted because I don’t know what’s happened there,’ Carter said.

‘I was playing it full ball, the white’s going up the table, and it’s turned… anyone would tell you that I’d never try and gain an advantage doing that. That’s unbelievable.’

Snooker legend John Virgo, commentating for BBC, said: ‘I don’t care, if the referee says he didn’t hit it, then he didn’t it. She should be stronger there.’

Next up for Carter is a semi-final clash against former Masters champion Murphy, who reached the semi-finals for the first time in five years with a 6-3 win over Joe Perry.

