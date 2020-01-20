the-masked-singer’s-teddy-sheringham-reveals-wife-ordered-him-to-quit-show-or-be-‘ridiculed’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Teddy Sheringham nearly didn’t make it to The Masked Singer stage after revealing that his wife said his singing would see him ‘ridiculed for the rest of his life.’

The 53-year-old footballing legend was unmasked on Saturday night after competing in the wacky ITV singing contest as Tree, but revealed on This Morning that his appearance on the show was almost cut short after one rather dodgy rehearsal.

‘When I first went and did the rehearsals it was in the studio and I sang the song just to a backing track and I thought, “yeah, that sounds alright,”’ he said.

‘My vocal coach sent it through to me later that day, said, “have a look, see what you think.”’

Teddy continued: ‘I was lying in bed that night, I’ve got it on my phone, I said, “they’ve sent through what I did today, shall we have a listen?”

‘We’re lying there, I played it and it was horrendous. My wife went, “you’ve got to get out of this show, you are going to get ridiculed for the rest of your life.”’

We don’t think he was that bad…

Teddy managed to make it to week three of the competition as the Tree with none of the panellists correctly guessing his identity, instead going for fellow footballers David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp and Peter Crouch.

Going head to head against Octopus in the sing off, it was Tree who got the boot, after an episode which saw some serious clues dropped about who the other singers could be.

Judge Rita Ora appeared to have a lightbulb moment that Daisy might actually be singer Kelis under the mask, after one of the clues revealed that she had trained at a prestigious cookery school in France.

Kelis trained as a saucier at the world famous Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, and her VT was filmed in an American diner, seemingly hinting at her hit song, Milkshake.

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





