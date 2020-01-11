the-masked-singer’s-rita-ora-admits-she-dreams-about-justin-hawkins-as-chameleon’s-identity-revealed

The Masked Singer shocked us all as the Chameleon’s identity was revealed.

But no one was as shocked as Rita Ora, who’s jaw dropped when The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins took off his mask.

And it seems she might be left a little red-faced, after confessing she’d been having dreams about the singer.

After his first performance, Rita gushed: ‘All jokes aside, not the best vocal of the night but, I mean I’m sorry I just don’t care because I really think you had a great performance.’

She then went onto list a number of names who she hoped the contestant could be. And no, Justin didn’t even rank.

‘Are you Anthony Joshua?’ she quizzed before adding: ‘I’d love that, or maybe you can be Stormzy, he’s gorg too.’

Continuing her guessing, she said: ‘Or you can be Lewis Hamilton. Or you could be, I do have a dream list, we might be here for a while.

‘If it is the man of my dreams in there, it will be the funniest story to tell our kids.’

The Chameleon went onto give his truths and lies, where he told the judges: ‘In my job, it’s normal for me to become wet.

‘I once won three bafta awards. It’s not unusual for me to wear tight trousers.’

If the tight trousers weren’t enough of a giveaway we don’t know what is!

When it was revealed he’d be going up against Duck in the head to head, Rita confessed: ‘Chameleon I don’t know if this is the last time I’m going to see you.

‘I’m going to have to get it all out, I had a dream about you last night. No, but listen all jokes aside, I do honestly think this was a hard vote.’

The Chameleon then took his chances by singing True Colours, but it wasn’t enough to win over Rita’s heart as he was voted as the next contestant to leave.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





