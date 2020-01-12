the-masked-singer’s-queen-bee-is-definitely-not-coronation-street-star-kym-marsh

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has insisted that she’s not The Masked Singer contestant Queen Bee.

Despite all clues pointing to Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts being underneath the epic costume, many fans were convinced that it could actually be the ex Weatherfield resident and flooded the star’s Twitter feed with their guesses.

Unfortunately for them, Kym replied to make it clear that she wasn’t, in fact, Queen Bee and added that she hadn’t been keeping up with the new ITV show either.

‘It’s defs not me,’ she tweeted. ‘I don’t even watch it I’m afraid.’

However, The Masked Singer’s official Twitter page continued to fuel suspicion by asking: ‘Or is she?’ to Kym’s denial.

Kym’s not the only celebrity to have publicly ruled out being underneath the Queen Bee mask.

Charlotte Church also made it clear that she wasn’t involved with the programme either, and furiously tweeted: ‘I’m not on that bloody show!’

Meanwhile, last week, Peter Crouch revealed that he isn’t hiding behind the tree costume – but fans still have their doubts.

The Masked Singer fans have been hard at work trying to decipher which celebrity could be underneath the extravagant outfits, with many convinced that either Alfie Boe or Michael Ball is the Hedgehog.

Last night’s episode finally saw Chamelon unmasked as The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

Following his reveal, the Love Is Only A Feeling hitmaker said: ‘I loved my mask and I thought the lights were a brilliant touch.

‘I was lucky to have the freedom to move my limbs around, but I did feel a little exposed in certain key areas. I was very pleased with the panel’s observations about my physique.

‘It was so very flattering.’

The Masked Singer returns Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins felt ‘exposed’ as viewers comment on Chameleon’s bulge

MORE: The Masked Singer UK: Viewers in shock after Chameleon revealed as The Darkness star Justin Hawkins





