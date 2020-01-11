the-masked-singer’s-justin-hawkins-felt-‘exposed’-as-viewers-comment-on-chameleon’s-bulge

The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins confessed his chameleon outfit left him feeling slightly exposed.

The Darkness frontman was the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular competition, leaving Rita Ora shocked after she’d been checking him out.

And while he might be known for wearing lycra jumpsuits and tight trousers, the 44-year-old has since opened up about his reptilian costume.

Following his reveal, the Love Is Only A Feeling hitmaker said: ‘I loved my mask and I thought the lights were a brilliant touch.

‘I was lucky to have the freedom to move my limbs around, but I did feel a little exposed in certain key areas.’

However, that didn’t stop him from taking on the judges comments when it came to his bod.

‘I was very pleased with the panel’s observations about my physique,’ he teased: ‘It was so very flattering.’

About the singing, however: ‘The negative remarks were fully justified, I think I actually agreed with everything they said!’

Throughout the season, Rita Ora and viewers alike had made it clear she had a bit of a crush on the Chameleon, and couldn’t help but pay him a few compliments.

The Hot Right Now singer admitted: ‘I never thought I’d check out a chameleon, I’m not gonna lie.’

Meanwhile, talk show host Jonathan added: ‘I thought chameleons were meant to disappear but I can see everything right there.’

Rita even later admitted she’d been having dreams over the contestant, and we’d hate to speculate what they were about.

‘Are you Anthony Joshua?’ she quizzed before adding: ‘I’d love that, or maybe you can be Stormzy, he’s gorg too.’

Continuing her guessing, she said: ‘Or you can be Lewis Hamilton. Or you could be, I do have a dream list, we might be here for a while.

‘If it is the man of my dreams in there, it will be the funniest story to tell our kids.’

When it was revealed he’d be going up against Duck in the head to head, the pop star confessed: ‘Chameleon I don’t know if this is the last time I’m going to see you.

‘I’m going to have to get it all out, I had a dream about you last night. No, but listen all jokes aside, I do honestly think this was a hard vote.’

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





