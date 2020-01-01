the-masked-singer’s-joel-dommett-fears-uk-show-won’t-be-as-successful-as-america’s-version

Joel Dommett has fears over the UK’s new talent show The Masked Singer as he hopes it ‘will do as well as the American version’.

The Extra Camp host with be taking the reigns by presenting the new ITV show, which will see celebrities all dressed up in disguise – and the star-studded judging panel will have to guess who they are with just a few clues.

Joining Joel are celebrity judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong.

Speaking ahead of the first episode which airs on Saturday, the comedian told Metro.co.uk: ‘I really hope it will do as well as the American version.

‘I’ve just been in Australia and they’ve got a version there as well, and that did really well.

‘And it’s in Germany as well. So it’s done really well in every country it’s been in, so I kind of hope that the English people love it as much as everyone else does.’

Speaking about the concept of the talent show, he continued: ‘It’s just so joyous. It’s so different to anything else we’ve seen before and it’s quite tongue in cheek about other shows that might look similar.

‘It’s really lovely to see that fun back on television on Saturday nights again and it’s just really great. I never enjoy watching stuff I’m in and I really enjoyed that.’

The 34-year-old has also teased fans about some of the mystery celebrities taking part as he promised some ‘big names’.

He added: ‘They come from very different facets of life and they’re definitely way better than I anticipated them to be, which is great.

‘I think we all felt a lot of pressure in terms of we knew how much it relied on the cast because if it was disappointment after disappointment after disappointment, people would just turn off. But it really delivers on every level. There are some people in there that you would not anticipate on them doing a show like this at all.

‘It’s nice to find out why they did it and what they got out of it… it’s a lot of emotion for people a lot of the time. And that’s what brings a lot of heart to it, that reason why people have done it.

‘And it’s nice to see people doing things for not necessarily a selfish reason… People found out a lot about themselves as they went further and pushed themselves further.’

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on January 4.





