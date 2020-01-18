the-masked-singer’s-joel-dommett-claims-one-celeb-is-lying-about-being-on-the-show

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett has said a celeb who has denied they’re on the show is lying.

In a new interview the host claimed a famous person has insisted they aren’t behind one of the masks – but he knows differently!

Read more: Viewers have fallen in love with ‘barmy’ new show The Masked Singer

Speaking to The Sun, Joel said: “Last Saturday, I saw someone who is on the show saying it wasn’t them. Which is interesting.

“The final episode is going to be a mad one. There’s three reveals and nobody is getting near to guessing them. It’s going to be epic.”

I saw someone who is on the show saying it wasn’t them.

Who is Unicorn? (Credit: ITV)

He also revealed the levels of the security on the show in order to keep the singers’ identities a secret.

The ITV series has taken Saturday-night ratings by storm, and a flurry of rumours and counter-rumours have hit the internet in a bid to guess who the celebs under the masks are.

Joel, 34, told fans that he didn’t even know who the celebs under the masks were and that he was “still guessing” until the reveals.

“The secrecy behind it is insane.

“None of the crew know, only a handful of producers — maybe five or six. Until the reveal happens, I’m still guessing myself.

“The celebrities all arrive in the studio with motorbike helmets on and hoodies saying ‘Don’t talk to me’.”

Joel revealed behind-the-scenes secrets (Credit: ITV)

Joel, married to Hannah Cooper, also revealed that even the studio audience has to go through strict security checks.

He also said production crew ‘get rid’ of most of the audience for the reveal, but ‘there’s a little bunch left who’ve signed NDAs (Non-disclosure Agreements)’.

I’m not on that bloody show! — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 11, 2020

This is my voice singing live folkshttps://t.co/Gkksm8Bb4S

NOTHING LIKE THE BEE.I’ve spent my Saturday night on my hands and knees scrubbing my kitchen floor like a 1950s housewife on purple hearts! 😂😂 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 11, 2020

Read more: Strictly’s Ashley Roberts breaks silence on rumours she’s Octopus or Daisy on The Masked Singer

So far in The Masked Singer, ex-EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, MP Alan Johnson and Darkness singer Justin Hawkins have been unmasked.

But rumours persist about the rest of the characters.

Jason Manford has addressed the idea that he is Hedgehog, while John Barrowman has been linked to the Unicorn character.

Elsewhere, fans think The Chase’s Jenny Ryan might be Duck, and either Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts or Charlotte Church is Queen Bee.

Charlotte took to Twitter to dismiss those rumours saying, “I’m not on that bloody show!”

The Masked Singer continues tonight (Saturday January 18) at 7pm on ITV

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!