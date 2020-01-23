the-masked-singer-winner:-unicorn-firm-favourite-for-gold-while-nicola-roberts-almost-dead-cert-for-queen-bee

The Masked Singer is so weird the fact it’s a competition is understandably overlooked by Teddy Sheringham singing Will Young’s Evergreen like it’s the Pop Idol final on acid.

But it is, and after the likes of Queen Bee and Octopus have taken off their absurd but equally impressive costumes there will be a winner and the bookies’ have revealed who they are tipping to be named the first champion of The Masked Singer UK.

And the winning horse is… Unicorn – aka John Barrowman living out his lifelong dream of parading on stage with a rainbow in his hair and who could possibly blame him?

Closely on his tail is Queen Bee and Hedgehog while the Betway have also teased who they think is behind the mask.

‘Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is our 6/4 favourite to be Queen Bee, with former bandmate Nadine Coyle closely behind at 7/4. It’s only fitting that a pop princess is revealed under the extravagant mask,’ revealed Betway’s Chad Yeomans.

‘Dancing on Ice Judge John Barrowman is odds-on at 1/6 to be the high spirited Unicorn, whilst Britrock legend Skin is 11/8 to be the Duck. Who will be exposed on Saturday?’

Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

Fox – 100/30



Hedgehog – 7/2



Unicorn – 4/1



Queen Bee – 9/2



Octopus – 7/1



Monster – 8/1



Daisy – 12/1



Duck – 14/1

So far former England footballer Teddy (Tree), The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins (Chameleon), former Home Secretary Alan Johnson (Pharaoh), and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) have all been revealed on The Masked Singer while the likes of presenter Denise Van Outen (Teapot) and US singer Kelis (Daisy) are basically a dead cert to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





