The Masked Singer – Who is Butterfly? Patsy Palmer is unmasked in episode one

ITV’s new entertainment hit The Masked Singer revealed the identity of its first disguised celebrity last night… with ‘Butterfly’ being unmasked as ex-EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer.

As ‘Butterfly’, Palmer performed Florence the Machine’s version of ‘You Got the Love’, going up against ‘Unicorn’, who sang Kate Bush’s ‘Babooshka’.

‘Butterfly’ found herself in the bottom three alongside ‘Duck’ and ‘Chameleon’, with the show’s panel – Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong – ultimately deciding to send ‘Butterfly’ home and umask her.

“I love singing in general – not that I’m any good, but it’s an extremely uplifting thing to do,” Palmer said, post-reveal. “I love music, it’s a total passion of mine – I DJ – so I’m constantly playing music. To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous.”

Though Palmer admitted that the toughest part of the Masked Singer process was “going off”, saying “The minute I went the nerves left me and I thought I could’ve done a few more numbers.

“I’m so grateful for the experience, truly it was wonderful.”

Though a few viewers at home twigged that it was Palmer behind the mask, the Masked Singer panel failed to identity Butterfly.

“The feedback was amazing for me,” Palmer said. “Joss Stone! Charlotte Church! At one point I thought, ‘Hang on, I’m in the wrong job!’ – I was taking all the good from the experience as I loved it.”

An average of 5.5 million viewers tuned in to watch The Masked Singer and speculate as to who might be behind those masks – is Chameleon really John Barrowman, and could Hedgehog be Jason Manford?

The series continues tonight (Sunday 5th January) at 8pm on ITV.