the-masked-singer-viewers-think-the-chase-star-jenny-ryan-is-duck

Viewers of The Masked Singer are certain that The Chase and former X Factor: Celebrity star, Jenny Ryan, is Duck in the popular singing show.

The quiz expert tweeted out a cryptic clue on her account, which led followers to believe it was a clue.

Read more: The Masked Singer viewers convinced Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts

Jenny, 38, tweeted out a picture of a rubber duck, and captioned the image: “Off for a bath.”

Off for a bath.

In her pre-recorded interview, Duck revealed that 850,000 sang happy birthday to her, she also sang happy birthday to someone very famous and she speaks both Italian and German.

In her truth and lie section, Duck said that she had two adult children, was a member of a girl band, and used to do gigs with David Bowie.

Panel member Davina McCall was convinced it was Spice Girl, Mel C.

Jenny wowed on the X Factor (Credit: ITV)

But followers of Jenny wondered if her tweet was proof that she was Duck.

The Chase star recently wowed viewers with her singing voice on X Factor: Celebrity, and has the voice to pull it off.

And it wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter, convinced that Jenny had left a clue.

Read more: Viewers think The Masked Singer is tricking them over Unicorn’s identity

One viewer asked: “Is this a clue?”

“Now we know where the Duck from The Masked Singer hides out when not on TV,” another wrote.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.