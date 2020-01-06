the-masked-singer-viewers-rumble-fox’s-identity-thanks-to-teapot-tweet…-from-denise-van-outen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The Masked Singer viewers have rumbled the identity of The Fox after the silver-plated creature revealed they’ve been collecting teapots for the last 30 years and, unsurprisingly, there’s only one name who could possibly fit the bill – Denise Van Outen.

Last night, Fox managed to wipe the floor with Monster – a sentence we never thought we’d say but six days into 2020 and here we are – with her slick performance of Blondie’s Call Me. It was a treat beyond all expectations – especially when we have sneaking suspicion hiding beneath that big blue monster costume is Grammy winner Cee-Lo.

Before her first time on stage, Fox slipped a few clues which didn’t give too much away. She can be found on the East End and she was a party girl back in the day.

And then came the teapots and millions jumped straight onto Google – brushed past Linda Barker’s teapot trauma – to find a historic tween from the former Big Breakfast presenter, proudly revealing: ‘Love teapots! I collect them Thank you (Sic.).’

Case closed.

Within minutes viewers exposed the host and former West End star on Twitter.

So far only two celebrities have been unmasked after falling into the bottom of the line-up, subsequently being asked to reveal themselves to judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer was unveiled as Butterfly, despite a classy rendition of You’ve Got The Love while former Home Secretary Alan Johnson powered through a shaky cover of Walk Like An Egyptian but was sent packing.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





