the-masked-singer:-viewers-are-convinced-they-already-know-who-queen-bee-and-unicorn-are

It’s safe to say the judges’ guesses on The Masked Singer were one of the best parts of the show (aside from the talented singers of course).

Joel Dommett has taken the reigns as host as we saw the first episode of the talent show on Saturday while Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong take their seats on the judging panel.

The first act was Duck vs Queen Bee and the guesses from the judges varied from…Kylie Minogue to Charlie XCX, Amelia Clarke and even Jimmy Carr.

For Duck, they threw out guesses such as Kelly Holmes, Paula Radcliff and Melanie Black from AllSaints.

The next battle was Unicorn vs Butterfly and viewers on Twitter were convinced that Unicorn was the one and only John Barrowman (as did Jonathan) although Rita went for Adam Lambert.

And it’s safe to say that viewers were convinced they had it all figured out and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

#TheMaskedSinger UNICORN IS JOHN BARROWMAN !!!! I KNOW HIS VOICE ANYWHERE !!!! — Bailey Pearce (@BaileyAbigail99) January 4, 2020

The Unicorn is John Barrowman @JohnBarrowman #TheMaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger — Tom Playz Gamer (@TomMusgrove11) January 4, 2020

Is the unicorn John barrowman ???? 👀👀👀 #TheMaskedSinger — Amy Appleby (@AmyAppleby9) January 4, 2020

John Barrowman #TheMaskedSinger Has to be. — stevie lapsley (@steven_lapsley) January 4, 2020

Speaking ahead of the first episode which airs on Saturday, the Joel told Metro.co.uk: ‘I really hope it will do as well as the American version.

‘I’ve just been in Australia and they’ve got a version there as well, and that did really well.

‘And it’s in Germany as well. So it’s done really well in every country it’s been in, so I kind of hope that the English people love it as much as everyone else does.’

Speaking about the concept of the talent show, he continued: ‘It’s just so joyous. It’s so different to anything else we’ve seen before and it’s quite tongue in cheek about other shows that might look similar.

‘It’s really lovely to see that fun back on television on Saturday nights again and it’s just really great. I never enjoy watching stuff I’m in and I really enjoyed that.’

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on January 5.





