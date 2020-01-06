the-masked-singer:-viewers-are-convinced-denise-van-outen-is-fox

ITV’s latest talent show, The Masked Singer, has certainly got the nation talking.

This weekend, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and one-time MP Alan Johnson were uncovered as two of the show’s mystery singers.

Now viewers are convinced they’ve discovered the identity of a third star.

Viewers are convinced they have uncovered the identity of the Fox (Credit: ITV)

Wowing the judges with their performance of Blondie’s Call Me, the Fox revealed a clue that many feel has given the game away.

Ahead of the performance, the Fox revealed she was a one-time party girl and that she can be found in the East End.

Love teapots! I collect them!

However, it was the clue dropped after her song that, viewers commented, revealed her true identity.

Viewers are convinced Denise Van Outen is the Fox (Credit: Splash News)

After telling host Joel Dommett that she had been collecting teapots for 30 years, there was apparently only one celebrity name that fitted the bill.

Step forward Denise Van Outen, exposed because of a tweet sent back in 2011.

@clairejeffreys love teapots! I collect them Thank you — Denise Van Outen (@denise_vanouten) April 12, 2011

Fans were quick to find the post and comment on it.

“You are the Fox,” said one.

One pointed out that Denise affectionately called daughter Betsy “Teapot” during her pregnancy.

your the fox because you called your baby teapot. I FIGURED IT OUTTT!!!! — :)) (@T0mf4rbr0th3r) January 5, 2020

The fox is Denise van outen #MaskedSinger — bobo binks (@bobo14) January 5, 2020

The fox is definitely Denise Van Outen #MaskedSinger The bed… She used to do Big Breakfast, very essex glam set and the east end vibe. — Cat (@sparkles589) January 5, 2020

It’s definitely Denise Van Outen ‘TEAPOT’ is a massive clue. She named her daughter that codename #MaskedSinger — Andre (@The_Onge) January 5, 2020

Others praised TV presenter Denise’s performance.

Great performance Foxy! Time for tea! — Angela Hurlock (@AngelaHurlock) January 5, 2020

Denise has yet to comment on the rumours, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the Fox is indeed the former Big Breakfast host when she is unmasked.

The show returns to ITV on Saturday night at 7pm.

