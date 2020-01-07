the-masked-singer-uk:-who’s-behind-the-masks?-all-the-clues-so-far…

The Masked Singer is officially a hit – and the most bonkers thing on telly right now as viewers scramble to figure out who’s behind the masks.

The covert operation has gone to extreme lengths to hide each person’s true identities right up until the airtime – with only handful of people knowing who they are.

But with clues dropping left, right and centre – and being literally everywhere from the costumes down to their set designs, everyone’s getting their thinking caps on about just who’s entertaining us each weekend.

So who could they be? Well… let’s see what the giveaways are telling us at the moment.

Here’s the clues so far, and who we reckon might be showing off their singing skills in secret.

Queen Bee

Calling herself a ‘wild card’ and ‘rule breaker’, the Queen Bee has hinted that she found fame as a child before going on to adult fame.

She claims she’s the ‘joker of the pack’ and performed Alive by Sia.

Many online reckon this could be Nicola Roberts, who got her shot in Popstars: The Rivals aged 16 with Girls Aloud after being brought in as a wild card.

Others reckon it’s Billie Piper, who also shot to pop stardom aged 16 and released album Honey to the Bee.

Current guesses: Nicola Roberts (Girls Aloud); Billie Piper; Charlotte Church

Unicorn

A male self-declared ‘show pony’, their rainbow-coloured main suggests that they are a member of the LGBT community.

The theatrical voice and choice of Kate Bush’s Babushka as their debut song also gives us a nudge in the right direction.

At this point, it’s near general consensus that the man behind the mask is the one and only John Barrowman.

It’s not been helped by John basically confirming it by singing on Dancing On Ice the next day, despite his refusal to confirm or deny.

Current guesses: John Barrowman

Chameleon

If you manage to get past the massive bulge in the outfit that is driving viewers to distraction, the chameleon is apparently a jack of all trades in the industry.

He says that he previously voiced a children’s cartoon character, and has a connection with the 70s.

Mentioning a modern/technical background, he added he is a ‘dazzling urban act’.

Performing Creep by Radiohead, the song choice could suggest he’s also known for being on the radio (or for being a massive creep… which is not helpful at all.)

Current guesses: Neil Morrissey; Declan Donnelly

Hedgehog

Hedgehog is most at home on the stage and a bit of a workaholic by all accounts.

He performed Magic by Little Mix – which some have suggested hints to him being in Harry Potter, or at least a magician himself.

Hedgehog also said he had a job where he ‘died at 8.30 every night’ – so we’re assuming a role in theatre.

Most think he’s also a stand-up coming by the way he holds his microphone, which is close to his chest as opposed to out in front of his mouth.

Despite his big persona, he claims he’s actually far more introverted than people think.

Current guesses: Jason Manford, Eddie Izzard.

Monster

Having an American accent, this monster with a ‘big personality’ says they’ve come to the UK – pointing to a map that claims ‘anywhere’ or ‘elsewhere’.

He seems to have an affinity with trumpets, and is willing to go into ‘beast mode’ if necessary.

Performing Happy by Pharrell Williams with an accent, many are claiming it to be CeeLo Green.

Other guesses have included Andre 3000, the judges suggested Jamie Foxx, and Big Narstie was thrown in there for fun too.

Current guesses: Jamie Foxx, CeeLe Green

Fox

This street smart ‘silver fox’ used to be seen around the East End – which could mean where they’re from, or from Eastenders.

Mentioning being a rockstar and party animal, she sang Call Me by Blondie, so we’re assuming that’s a giveaway to her hair colour, or her vocation as a TV presenter that deals with phone-ins.

Collecting teapots for 30 years might have given the game away though – with Denise Van Outen using the codename ‘teapot’ for her children when she was pregnant and admitting previously she collects them.

She also appeared on The Young Person’s Guide To Becoming a Rock Star when she was younger and would interview stars in bed on The Big Breakfast (which was sat behind her during her opening act).

But it could also be Samantha Fox – taking the very literal sense of her new mask, an East End blondie herself with a rock chick past as a singer in the 80s.

Current guesses: Denise Van Outen; Samantha Fox

Tree

Tree seemed to confirm that he was a footballer of some kind after declaring her might not be ‘pitch perfect’ but it was his ‘goal’ to win in the competition.

They added that they were doing it for their kids, which suggests he’s a family man (or at least someone with a fair amount of kids.

Performing It Must Be Love by Madness, first suggestions were Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch.

Unfortunately Peter Crouch has told fans that they’re barking up the wrong tree if they think it’s him – denying everything.

Current guesses: Jamie Redknapp

Octopus

This happy-go-lucky female star loves weight training and talks about stomping it on a catwalk – which is a massive hint she’s a model.

She performed Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid for her first performance.

Ashley Roberts has played coy about potentially being the eight-armed sea-dweller, refusing to confirm or deny.

Though others have suggested it’s actually fellow Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger in the suit.

Current guesses: Nicole Scherzinger; Ashley Roberts

Daisy

Daisy is a female celebrity who seems to have an American accent.

Planning to stay in the UK for a ‘long time’, this star likes to relax by fishing.

She performed the enigmatic I Can’t Feel My Face by The Weeknd during her debut performance.

Some are pointing to it being singer, Kelis, using clues regarding her name.

Current guesses: Kelis

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





