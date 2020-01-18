the-masked-singer-uk:-jonathan-ross-reveals-rita-ora’s-guesses-have-been-spot-on

The Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross has revealed that Rita Ora’s guesses have been spot on during the show – so does that me we know who the celebs are now?

The comedian let slip that the pop singer is actually the ‘best detective’ on the judging panel.

In an interview with Lorraine Kelly Jonathan exclaimed: ‘I think it’s such a great show to watch with your family.’

When asked about the celebrities behind the masks he added: ‘We have no idea – they’ve kept the secrecy, it’s been so tight.

‘So far, although it pains me to admits the best detective on the team so far, is young Rita Ora.’

Speaking ahead of the new talent show Davina McCall confirmed Jonathan’s admission as she exclaimed: ‘Rita did very well. She got quite a few right.’

So basically now we have to rewatch all of the shows so far to listen to Rita’s guesses….

The talent show’s presenter Joel Dommett has also revealed that one celebrity who has denied being on the show, actually is behind one of the masks….(well as if they are going to admit it Joel).

So far the guesses that have been thrown out are Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee and John Barrowman as Unicorn.

But now the former Extra Camp presenter confirmed that he knows that some of the celebrities performing have given fans a false impression by denying that they’re on the show.

‘Last Saturday, I saw someone who is on the show saying it wasn’t them. Which is interesting,’ he began.

‘The final episode is going to be a mad one. There are three reveals and nobody is getting near to guessing them. It’s going to be epic.’

He continued to The Sun: ‘The secrecy behind it is insane. None of the crew know, only a handful of producers — maybe five or six. Until the reveal happens, I’m still guessing myself.’

It follows after Jason Manford shut down claims that he was Hedgehog, but now thinking about it, is he just saying that?

The comedian revealed on Good Morning Britain that his new show had actually been moved to make way for the ITV talent show.

‘Have you moved the time because you’re defeating yourself?’ Kate Garraway asked him.

‘I don’t want to spoil the show by saying no but – no,’ he laughed.

‘My own kids asked me as well.’

The Masked Singer viewers were convinced that Jason was Hedgehog, so now it looks like they’ll have to go back to the drawing board.

Other guesses for Hedgehog included Michael Ball or Alfie Boe.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





