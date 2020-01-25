The Masked Singer UK: First-look sees Duck sing Stormzy song – and it all points to Skin from Skunk Anansie

All of the celebrities will take to the stage on Saturday night for The Masked Singer – and this week Duck is singing a Stormzy song which could be a massive clue to their identity.

In a first-look clip, Duck is taking everyone to church with a performance of Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace – and we are so here for it.

In previous weeks, Duck has had us stumped but viewers (and we) are totally convinced that it is Skin from Skunk Anansie.

The clues that have pointed to Skin are that she was a judge on the Italian The Voice and she sang to Nelson Mandela on his birthday.

And now the fact Duck is dressed in a choir robe, it is all starting to make sense.

The hitmaker whose real name is Deborah Anne Dyer told Vice in January last year: ‘My mum is very religious – we were meant to go to church every Sunday – and I used to love singing hymns. I still love them, actually.’

So yep it’s got to be her right?

Also, joining the panel tonight is Donny Osmond who has already been on The Masked Singer when he took part in the US show last year as The Peacock.

Now, he’s stepping into Ken Jeong’s shoes for one week only as a guest detective alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross.

This week we also saw a clip at Fox’s performance as she takes to the stage to sing On My Own from Les Miserables.

The ITV presenter spoke with Ria Hebden as they discussed all the clues that point to who Fox is.

Ria exclaimed: ‘This week the fox will perform singing a song from Les Mis and last week there was a little clue that she could be a record-breaker.

‘And fans have got involved on social media thinking it could be Denise Van Outen but do you remember the TV series Record Breakers? So I am thinking maybe it could be someone from that.’

‘Cheryl Baker?’ Lorraine commented.

During the brief clip judge, Davina McCall described Fox’s performance as ‘extraordinary’ while Donny Osmond exclaimed: ‘It’s a beautiful performance’.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday, at 7pm, on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Voice UK: Olly Murs clashes with Meghan Trainor after accusing her of ‘stealing song’

MORE: Love Island star Mike Boateng’s family slams Greater Manchester Police over ‘racist incidents’ and ‘false stories’





