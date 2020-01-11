the-masked-singer-uk-fans-know-who-queen-bee-is:-all-the-clues-that-point-to-the-girls-aloud-singer

Viewers of The Masked Singer UK are convinced that Queen Bee is none other Nicola Roberts – and to be fair there are plenty of clues that point to her.

On Saturday night’s show, Unicorn was up first – and yep we are still convinced he’s John Barrowman.

Queen Bee quickly followed with her rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Love – and viewers are even more convinced that it’s the Girls Aloud singer.

One of the clues that point to Queen Bee being Nicola is that she was an activist in the banning of the use of sunbeds to under 16s.

In the VT she was playing the drums which be connected to her debut solo single called ‘Beat of My Drum’.

Mystery solved right?

‘In my last performance, the judges and the audience gave me a really Royal reception and this Queen Bee couldn’t have been happier,’ she exclaimed.

‘I don’t think the panel is close to guessing who I am at all, it’s so much fun to be on The Masked Singer.

‘I got so much of a buzz from my last performance, but not as much of a buzz as I get from helping other people.’

She added: ‘It’s nice to be able to use your voice for good. People may think I am shy but I’m not afraid to stand up in what I believe in and I have made a real change.

‘Am I a lawbreaker? or a lawmaker?’

The Masked Singer continues on Sunday at 7pm on ITV.





