The Masked Singer UK fans convinced they know who Duck is – and it all points to Skin from Skunk Anansie

Viewers of The Masked Singer UK are convinced that Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie – and we are starting to believe them.

On Saturday night’s show, Unicorn was up first – and yep we are still convinced he’s John Barrowman.

Fans also thought that Queen Bee was Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud.

And while Duck has had us stumped for the past couple of weeks, we think we have finally got her sussed.

Skunk Anansie was a judge on the Italian The Voice, she also sang Happy Birthday to Nelson Mandela.

Proof that #duck Is skin from skunk anansie #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/vixRfdvkxR — layla duncombe (@layladuncombe) January 11, 2020

Duck : Skin, from Skunk Anaise #TheMaskedSingeruk — Vanessa Di Renzo (@VanyRichardson) January 11, 2020

It’s definitely skin from skunk anansie and I’m starting to believe that’s Nicola from girls aloud too #TheMaskedSingeruk — Bevlaaar (@Bevlaaar) January 11, 2020

I randomly think Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie – I listened to her voice so much in the 90s it’s been drilled into my memory! #TheMaskedSingeruk — Leanne Barnett (@Ali0809) January 11, 2020

I randomly think Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie – I listened to her voice so much in the 90s it’s been drilled into my memory! #TheMaskedSingeruk — Leanne Barnett (@Ali0809) January 11, 2020

It’s definitely skin from skunk anansie and I’m starting to believe that’s Nicola from girls aloud too #TheMaskedSingeruk — Bevlaaar (@Bevlaaar) January 11, 2020

It’s 100% Skin of Skunk Anansie.#TheMaskedSingeruk — Carl elsby (@Carlelsby) January 11, 2020

Fans are also certain that Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts, who performed her rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Love

One of the clues that point to Queen Bee being Nicola Roberts is that she was an activist in the banning of the use of sunbeds to under 16s.

In the VT she was playing the drums which be connected to her debut solo single called ‘Beat of My Drum’.

Mystery solved right?

‘In my last performance, the judges and the audience gave me a really Royal reception and this Queen Bee couldn’t have been happier,’ Queen Bee exclaimed.

‘I don’t think the panel is close to guessing who I am at all, it’s so much fun to be on The Masked Singer.

‘I got so much of a buzz from my last performance, but not as much of a buzz as I get from helping other people.’

She added: ‘It’s nice to be able to use your voice for good. People may think I am shy but I’m not afraid to stand up in what I believe in and I have made a real change.

‘Am I a lawbreaker? or a lawmaker?’

The Masked Singer continues on Sunday at 7pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer UK fans know who Queen Bee is: All the clues that point to the Girls Aloud singer

MORE: The Masked Singer UK: Davina McCall reveals fans are in for a shock as one celeb is putting on an accent to keep identity secret