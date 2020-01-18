the-masked-singer-uk-fans-convinced-fox-is-secretly-denise-van-outen-after-‘award-winning-body’-clue

The Masked Singer UK viewers are convinced they’ve managed to unveil the identity of the Fox as Denise Van Outen.

During the latest instalment of the show, the singer smashed a performance of On The Radio, leaving us all seriously impressed.

She then generously gave the judges some clues over her identity, offering up two lies and a truth.

Speaking to the panel, she explained that she either has an award-winning body, she once toured with the Rolling Stones, or was one of the first ever reality TV stars.

Rita Ora suggested it was Kim Wilde, while Jonathan Ross decided on Arlene Phillips.

Davina went on a soap trail, explaining it may be Tamzin Outhwaite, while Ken went totally out there, offering up Catherine Zeta Jones.

However those watching on from home were a little less convinced, throwing one particular name out there – Denise Van Outen.

Well, she did win Rear Of The Year…

Definitely Denise Van Outen, she collects teapots, she’s been on strictly come dancing AND won read of the year in 1999 (award for body) SO OBVIOUS!! #TheMaskedSinger — Christie x (@Christyy_Adams) January 18, 2020

It’s Denise Van Outen #TheMaskedSinger — Jonnie Riordan (@jonnieriordan) January 18, 2020

Rear of the year? Van outen, McCutcheon #TheMaskedSinger — Lynsey (@LoveBulldog) January 18, 2020





