the-masked-singer-uk:-davina-mccall-reveals-fans-are-in-for-a-shock-as-one-celeb-is-putting-on-an-accent-to-keep-identity-secret

The Masked Singer UK judge Davina McCall has revealed one mystery celeb is ‘holding back their talent’ – and they have even been putting on an accent to throw the judges off the scent.

The new ITV talent show left fans reeling last weekend and as it stands only two celebrities have been unmasked.

EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer revealed herself to be Butterfly after treating us to a stunning cover of You’ve Got The Love; while former Home Secretary Alan Johnson may have walked like an Egyptian he sounded like a literal migraine and was subsequently exposed as the Pharoah.

There have been guesses thrown around including the likes of John Barrowman, Charlotte Church, Billie Piper, Nicola Roberts and Neil Morrissey (the list is endless).

And while it has been driving us crazy trying to guess who is who, Davina exclaimed viewers will be in for a shock when one of the celebrity’s identities is revealed.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about it, she explained: ‘You will have a moment. I’m not sure what episode it is.

‘Someone is holding back. I’ve got goosebumps talking about it. There’s a moment in one of the shows we went “what”.

‘Suddenly this voice came out. Who is it? And they change accents too.’

The former Big Brother host also admitted that one of her friends is actually behind one of the masks.

There are currently 10 celebs left in the competition – their character disguises are Duck, Queen Bee, Unicorn, Chameleon, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Daisy, Tree, and Octopus – but which one is likely to be Davina’s mate and more importantly who could it be?

When asked if she knew any of the celebrities, Davina told Metro.co.uk: ”There is one that I know quite well and I should have known.

‘And now I think about it, it is ridiculous and the clues and everything, you’ll do that.

‘You’ll see people on the show when the mask comes off and then you’ll say “of course it is”.’

Davina who is joined by comedian Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora on the judging panel added: ‘They disguise their voices, they disguise their accents. They disguise their singing voices.’

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





