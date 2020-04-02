‘the-masked-singer’-surges-to-wednesday-high;-‘american-housewife’-ticks-up-in-ratings

The Masked Singer dipped last week but made up for Wednesday as it continues to dominate its time slot. The reality incognito singing competition climbed three tenths to deliver a 2.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.75 million viewers. This marks a season-high Wednesday telecast for the Fox series.

ABC was stacked with new episodes of its primetime lineup with American Housewife (0.7, 3.14M) seeing a tick up in the demo, the only show besides The Masked Singer to see a boost in ratings last night. Everything else held steady including the penultimate episode of Modern Family (0.9, 4.29M) as well as The Goldbergs (0.9, 4.44M) and Schooled (0.6, 3.25M). The network also gave us a hearty helping of street magic with a David Blaine: The Magic Way (0.7, 3.67M) special.

CBS aired a special of the country music variety with Garth & Trisha Live! (0.8, 5.65M), while Survivor (1.6 8.15M) held steady in the demo and nearly matched last week’s viewership.

Elsewhere, NBC served a repeat buffet of the Chicago trio, while the CW gave us some magical repeats of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.