the-masked-singer-season-3:-the-strongest-theories-for-each-masked-celebrity

Whoa! The Masked Singer clearly wasn’t kidding around when, at the outset of Season 3, the show bragged that it stepped its celebrity game up in a major way this go-round, with contestants boasting 69 Grammys, 88 gold records, and 11 Super Bowl appearances, among other achievements. So far, The Masked Singer has yanked the heads off some truly beloved entertainers, including, improbably, Lil Wayne and R&B legends Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan. With 18 total talents secretly singing their hearts out this season, there’s still a lot more Scooby Doo-style unmasking to be done, and there’s a whole solar system of possible stars underneath those fuzzy heads. Who could the celebrities under the remaining masks be? Here are all of our best guesses with all the clues we’ve got. Eliminated contestants and their revealed identities can be found at the bottom of the list.

Night Angel – Kandi Burruss! The Masked Singer, Night QueenPhoto: FoxPretty sure this is: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi BurrussHow we know: Well, the voice, for starters: she sounds exactly like the singer-songwriter and reality star. One of the clues in her first package showed her opening a door that led to a group of angry older women — and she owns a restaurant named Old Lady Gang. In her most recent appearance, she mentioned “sitting up in her room” which happens to be the name of a song by Brandy, written by Babyface, a prolific producer with roots in Atlanta, where Burruss grew up and honed her talents as a singer-songwriter. (She’s not listed as a writer on that, but Night Angel has referenced other R&B hits before including “That boy is mine,” — the track she definitely wrote for Brandy and Monica.) Night Angel has also alluded to “Bills, Bills. Bills,” the song she co-wrote for Destiny’s Child (we saw men with duck bills for lips) and when she sang “You Give Love a Bad Name” she said the song was “”a little bit dangerous, a little bit sweet, just like me,” — a clear allusion to her name. Other guesses: None of them matter; this is definitely Kandi.T-Rex – JoJo Siwa! Pretty sure this is: Dance Moms YouTube star JoJo Siwa.How we know: T-Rex’s second week only confirmed this is JoJo — especially after her “singles and doubles” clue that hints at her appearance in a Double Dare challenge at VidCon in 2018. She’s pretty short, and super energetic. Her clue package showed her sitting on, and squishing, a baby doll. A map showed directions for “northwest” circled. She said she was sent to a place named T-Rex Island, where she was one of many contestants “pirouetting the land.” We saw a “U”-shaped gold balloon, dinosaurs in plastic bubbles, and she noted that a “cataclysmic event changed my world forever.” Given that Siwa has “pirouetted the land” as a Dance Moms star, is known for being high energy and once wore a plastic bubble on the competition, those seem like big giveaways, fans’ theory makes sense. Plus, she’s a YouTuber (hence the “U”) and has had Kanye and Kim’s kid North West in one of her videos. Other guesses: New theories include Liza Koshy, who was in the Double Dare reboot, Maddie Ziegler and Lily Singh but this is JoJo, no doubt.Rhino – Sam Hunt The Masked Singer, RhinoPhoto: FoxPretty sure this is: Country singer Sam HuntHow we know: Old thinking had Rhino as John Travolta, but in his second week, Rhino’s top notch singing put that in doubt. The biggest inkling this was Travolta was his aviation references (Travolta loves flying planes) but in his second week of performing, Rhino is looking more like a pro singer. He has said he was very famous when he was younger — which became an addition he lost — and we saw a giant guitar with “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies. Sam Hunt, a towering guy like Rhino, has ridden a motorcycle in a video as Rhino did in a clue package, and he’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry as Rhino alluded to. Rhino has said he’s crashed and burned; Hunt has a DUI. That said, so has singer Trace Adkins – another popular theory; Adkins has also performed at the Opry too.Other guesses: Tim McGraw, who’s married to Faith Hill (Faith was a clue in a previous week) and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, and Barry Ziito, the former Giants player (Rhino has said he’s a ‘gentle giant’) turned country singer who has performed at the Opry too. This one’s hard!Astronaut – Hunter Hayes The Masked Singer, AstronautPhoto: FoxPretty sure this is: Country singer and five time Grammy nominee Hunter Hayes How we know: That voice! He released an album last year, Wild Blue, which includes a title track that makes allusions to a love of space. His first week clue package also included a Hawaiian lei — a nod to one his favorite places in the world and where he wrote a song, “Heartbreak” — but in his second week, he called Stevie Wonder a friend before performing “Signed, Sealed Delivered.” Hayes and Stevie Wonder have performed together twice — on Dancing with the Stars and the ACM Awards, where they looked totally adorable hanging out together in the press room. Astronaut also said something about “help from someone from an organized crime family” in his second week, and Hayes is also buddies with Godfather star Robert Duvall. This spacey singer has made a number of references to being in the business since he was a kid, as Hayes has, and Hayes holds a Guinness World Record for playing a record number of shows (10) in 24 hours. Nick Cannon said at the outset that one of the masked singers had one such title — leaving little doubt this can be anyone other than Hunter Hayes. Other guesses: Some are saying Ben Platt or Jesse McCartney, but that can’t be!White Tiger – Rob Gronkowski! The Masked Singer Photo: Fox Pretty sure this is: Gronk, aka Rob Gronkowski How we know: He’s said he could always work a crowd, and his college roommate said they used to turn up in school, while we saw a coin (like the kind tossed at the start of a football game). We saw a poster of a cow on skis (as in the end of his last name: “cow-ski”). One clue package showed pads being placed on his body, like a football player, and he said he’s chased perfection his whole life. We saw a trophy for clam shucking — and clams are big in New England, where Gronk played with the Patriots his whole career. A sign showed presidents on it and said “Four score and seven years ago,” which equates to the number 87 — Gronk’s old jersey number. Other guesses: Hulk Hogan and John Cena. But this is definitely Gronk.The Turtle – Jesse McCartney! The Masked Singer Photo: Fox This is absolutely: Jesse McCartney How we know: First of all, Turtle is one of the show’s best performers — a gifted singer and dancer who’s absolutely crushing his songs week after week — so he’s definitely a seasoned entertainer. One big clue came when he wrote “Don’t rave ever at my school – Turtle” on a chalkboard. Taken together, the first letters of each word spell Dream St., like Dream Street, the name of the boy band McCartney was in. He once mentioned he was “on the hunt for booty,” and fans of the singer and actor (All My Children, Greek) think that’s a nod to a lyric “That thing you got behind you is amazing,” which he’s used in more than one song. One clue showed him with a surfboard, which is a likely nod to his appearance in Summerland — or maybe the Teen Choice Awards (he’s a seven-time nominee and one-time winner). Another clue referenced South Korea’s capital city, Seoul (as in his song “Beautiful Soul”). Other guesses: Some have floated Zac Efron as a possibility, but there’s no way. It’s totally Jesse. The Kangaroo – Jordyn Woods! The Masked Singer Photo: Fox This is probably: Social media star and model Jordyn Woods How we know: Kangaroo has said she was always a drama queen, and obviously the Kylie/Jordyn feud is one of the most important sagas of our time. She has said tragedy hit their family; Jordyn’s father died in 2017. Kangaroo told guest host Leah Remini they’ve sat at the same table — both have sat on Jada Pinkett Smith’s family chat show Red Table Talk — and she’s mentioned wanting to be a role model for her “little roo,” which sounds like a kid but could also be a reference to her kid sister. We’ve seen Kangaroo wearing a jersey with the number 23 on it; Woods was born on Sept. 23. Other guesses: Jordin Sparks and Iggy Azalea are among the noteworthy options, but all signs point to Jordyn Woods for now! The Frog – Bow Wow! The Frog, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox This might be: Bow Wow How we know: Initially, there were indications that Frog is Seth MacFarlane especially since MacFarlane loves doing frog impressions. But since Frog slayed 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” Frog seems likely to be a hip hop star, and his dancing skills backed that idea up. In Week 2, new hints suggest this could be Bow Wow — especially since we saw $106, which is being seen as a nod to his time on 106 & Park. Moreover, letters on a keyboard highlighted the letters C,S, and I — a hint at Bow Wow’s time on CSI: Cyber. Frog has hinted a prince a few times; Bow Wow has had a song titled “Prince of Darkness.” Other guesses: Producer Jermaine Dupri might not be a bad guess, since Frog said he had to fit in with the big frogs from “jump jump” (the 90s track from Kriss Kross Dupri produced) and because we saw a poster of the 1996 Olympics, which were in Atlanta, where Jermaine is from. Kitty – Elizabeth Gillies! The Masked Singer Photo: Fox This is probably: Elizabeth Gillies How we know: Most guesses about Kitty so far have to do with her costume — her multi-colored eyes have led people to think she’s Mila Kunis — and song choice, since her first song out of the gate was Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” and Grande and Gillies are friends. We do know that in week one, we saw her positioned against a reel of old black-and-white Hollywood footage, and she said she wanted to wipe her slate clean. We saw pirates, her sitting atop a carafe of milk, and a rose shattering. She kept saying nobody has ever seen her like this before, so maybe she’s not a singer? Her second week performance keeps the theory it’s Gillies alive. Other guesses: One theory is that it’s Emma Watson. Banana – Bret Michaels! The Banana, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: FoxThis is probably: Smart money is on Bret Michaels, formerly of Poison. How we know: Earlier clues, including a reference to blowfish and his admission that he’s a hoot at parties, led us to believe this might’ve been Darius Rucker of Hootie & the Blowfish, but Banana’s most recent performance killed that theory. The latest thinking points to Bret though, for a number of reasons: a reference to blue collar might be a nod to his Pets Rock collection at PetSmart, the bus that we’ve seen could be hint at his show Rock of Love and the striking similarities in Bret and Banana’s voices. That blowfish we saw earlier? Some sleuths say that’s actually a pufferfish, which are poisonous. Other guesses: There’s also solid evidence this is comedian Jeff Foxworthy, since Banana has been seen with a cowboy hat — a fave accessory of the comic, who’s done a Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Weird Al Yankovic is another popular theory, but those theories (based mostly on the idea that this is something Weird Al would totally do) aren’t as strong as the others.Swan – (Eliminated in Episode 8) The Masked Singer, SwanPhoto: FoxThis was Bella Thorne!How we knew: This was one of the tougher solves this season, but clues in her last appearance help make her identity clear. Swan had said she moved “west to this wicked world of sunshine” and we saw a glass dolphin in her video — a nod to Thorne’s move from Florida to Los Angeles. A cocktail shaker was a hint at her role on Shake It Up anda tag that reading “Made in Japan,” referenced the EP of the same name by her and Zendaya.Bear (Eliminated in Episode 7) The Masked Singer, BearPhoto: FoxThis was Sarah Palin!How we knew: Hockey skates, that elephant (as in GOP), her admission she’s polarizing. Easy. Too easy.The Taco (Eliminated in Episode 6) The Masked SingerPhoto: FoxThis was Tom Bergeron!How we knew: We’d narrowed it down to Tim Allen, Tom Bergeron or Bob Saget, and there was a lot of speculation it was Tim Allen because Taco a) said he’s been in the business for decades, and (b) said “to enchiladas and beyond” as well as “last mask standing” — both hints at Toy Story and Last Man Standing, respectively. The latter is Allen’s show on Fox and The Masked Singer loves to highlight its Fox peeps; on top of that, Allen has said plenty of times he was the class clown in school, which Taco said one week. Still,Taco sounded nothing like Tim at all., which made Tom Bergeron or Bob Saget reasonable guesses.The Mouse (Eliminated in Episode 5) The Masked SingerPhoto: FoxThe Mouse was revealed to be Dionne Warwick!How we knew: First of all, that voice! Also, she’s said she’s been a leader in her field, and her clue package included the number 79 — Warwick’s age. We saw a sign reading “Bang Bang formation,” and Warwick once covered “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” for a Bond flick. She said she never accepts anything less than gold — and Warwick’s career is full of the precious metal; she sang “Solid Gold” for the show of the same name and has at least 10 gold titles in her oeuvre.The Elephant (Eliminated in Episode 4) The Masked Singer Photo: Fox This was skateboard pro Tony Hawk! Miss Monster (Eliminated in Episode 3) Miss Monster, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox Revealed to be Chaka Khan! The Llama (Eliminated in Episode 2) The Llama, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox We know now this was Drew Carey! The Robot (Eliminated in Episode 1) The Robot, The Masked Singer Season 3 Photo: Fox This was Lil Wayne! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 /7c on Fox.