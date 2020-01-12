the-masked-singer-queen-bee:-charlotte-church-speaks-out-over-theories-she’s-on-series

Charlotte Church has ruled herself out of being the Queen Bee on The Masked Singer – and by the sounds of it, is pretty done with being asked about it.

Since the show launched a week ago, viewers have been trying to figure out just exactly who has been performing for us wearing the intricate costumes that are hiding their identity.

Across the clues from week one, Charlotte has been put as a potential for the Queen Bee, a star who claimed they were a wild card who found fame at a young age before a rebellious phase.

But after a barrage of tweets from viewers thinking it’s her and demanding answers, she responded yesterday: ‘I’m not on that bloody show!’

Well, that’s that then.

After yesterday’s second episode though, it looks more and more likely that the Queen Bee could actually be Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Performing Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi was a dead giveaway that the person behind the mask was an accomplished since, the voice warper didn’t seem to be enough to disguise a strong northern accent during her VT.

The Queen Bee was seen playing drums, which would be connected to Nicola’s debut solo single Beat Of My Drum, and she spoke about being a lawmaker – which would fit with her campaign to ban under 16s from using tanning beds.

‘In my last performance, the judges and the audience gave me a really Royal reception and this Queen Bee couldn’t have been happier,’ Queen Bee exclaimed.

‘I don’t think the panel is close to guessing who I am at all, it’s so much fun to be on The Masked Singer.

‘I got so much of a buzz from my last performance, but not as much of a buzz as I get from helping other people.’

Last night, the Chameleon was eliminated from the show – and after two solid episodes of flirting with Rita Ora, it was revealed that it was Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

There’s now nine stars left in the competition, with the first week eliminating The Butterfly – aka ex-EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, and The Pharoah, which shocked fans as it was revealed to be former MP Alan Johnson.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





