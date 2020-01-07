the-masked-singer:-pussycat-dolls-star-ashley-roberts-addresses-rumours-she’s-actually-the-daisy

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts has addressed rumours that she’s secretly the Daisy on ITV’s new singing competition The Masked Singer.

Since the show’s debut on the weekend, the internet has been rife with speculation as to which celebs are under the titular masks.

People have been guessing like mad – from Girls Aloud pop star Nicola Roberts to Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman, it could literally be any celeb hiding in plain sight (well, maybe not Beyonce).

Now, former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Ashley has spoken out on speculation that she’s the Daisy or the Octopus.

‘I don’t know who it is,’ she told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart FM’s Breakfast show this morning. ‘I really don’t.’

When pushed to give a definitive answer, to say that the I Don’t Need A Man hitmaker was a bit evasive would be an understatement.

‘I love a costume,’ she teased. ‘I mean, you know I do like to have a little dress up.’

She continued: ‘I mean, I’ve had a crazy busy schedule lately. I don’t know who it is though. I mean, I’m not sure, so yeah…’

We think the lady doth protest too much.

We don’t know how she’s fitting all this singing in when there’s a Pussycat Dolls reunion to be getting on with, though!

The Masked Singer has proved to be a massive success in the ratings for ITV. Its debut episode on Saturday scored over 6 million viewers and easily beat its rival The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

The first two masked singers have already been revealed – as EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and, bizarrely, former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who Rita Ora definitely, totally recognised.

Apparently, viewers have been told to keep a close eye on the cast’s song choices as a clue to their identity too…

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





